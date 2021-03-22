With strong backing from local farm groups, Rep. Angie Craig has joined Minnesota’s three other Democratic members of Congress in calling on President Joe Biden’s Administration to normalize relations with Cuba.
Dated March 2, the letter signed by Craig calls on Biden to return to “Obama-Biden Administration” policy by reversing numerous policies implemented by President Donald Trump, including restrictions on remittances sent by Cuban-Americans to those on the island. The letter calls on Biden to remove travel restrictions. Under Trump, the U.S. State Department banned corporate and private travel to Cuba, and ended commercial flights to cities other than Havana. Craig and her colleagues say that the U.S. should ultimately seek to end the U.S. embargo on Cuba.
Area farmer Ralph Kaehler has been vocal in backing closer ties with Cuba. and recently dipped his toes into electoral politics, exploring a run against Rep. Jim Hagedorn before switching to the 2020 Senate District 21 race against Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing. Kaehler has been an active supporter of closer U.S.-Cuba relations for years. Two decades ago, he traveled with then-Gov. Jesse Ventura on a controversial trade mission to Cuba that sparked opposition from the Bush Administration.
Kaehler returned to the island in 2015, and says he saw significant progress compared to the first trip. He's adamant that the island holds significant potential for American farmers, but has been held back by policies he views as misguided.
“Our embargoes only hurt the Cuban people and the government survives,” he said. “The embargo was completely ineffective.”
To Kaehler, the most effective way to encourage “peace and prosperity” on the island is not through an embargo, but free and open trade. He noted that’s the approach taken by most countries towards Cuba, making U.S. policy less effective.
“Someone's going to be selling them products,” he said. “It’s different if all the major countries are doing an embargo, but when it’s just one country with an embargo you’re just eliminating the market.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar agrees, and has co-sponsored legislation to lift the embargo. Klobuchar says the legislation, the Freedom to Export to Cuba Act, could provide a $2 billion annual boost to U.S. farm sales.
Noting that local farmers are largely dependent on robust export markets, Rice County Farmers Union President Steven Read said that it only makes sense that the U.S. should push to open up trade with Cuba, a country just 90 miles off its coastline. Read noted that in Minnesota, support for increased engagement with Cuba has spanned across party lines. On the Republican side, Rep. Tom Emmer has been a robust champion, co-sponsoring legislation to remove barriers to travel and trade.
“By returning to the failed policy of the past 55 years, the (Trump) Administration moves no closer to helping improve the human rights situation in Cuba and stands to violate the president's number one campaign promise and constitutional responsibility- to keep the American people and our homeland safe,” Emmer said in a 2017 statement.
Economist John Phelan, who works at the Center of the American Experiment, a Golden Valley-based conservative-leaning think tank, is another embargo critic. Though the center is focused on state-level matters and doesn’t take a position on foreign policy issues, Phelan sees the policy as misguided.
“I think that one of the best ways you could end the rotten regime in Cuba is to flood the place with capitalist goods,” Phelan said. “I’d let them travel, see what they think … there’s a reason that these old communist regimes have traditionally stopped their people from leaving.”
However, the policy of opening up relations with Cuba has its critics, particularly among the Cuban-American community. A poll conducted last year by Florida International University found support for the embargo at 60% among Cuban-Americans - the highest level since 2007.
Trump’s restrictive measures on Cuba helped him to win widespread support in last year’s presidential election. Trump’s coattails led to the defeat of two Democratic Members of Congress in Miami-Dade County. One of them, former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, has criticized Craig and her fellow signatories to Cuba.
To Mucarsel-Powell, Craig’s letter is out of touch with Cuban-Americans and conditions on the island. In an interview with CNN en Espanol, even former Secretary of State John Kerry expressed reservations about the policy of liberalization he helped to oversee.
Both Kerry and Mucarsel-Powell are supportive of rolling back many of Trump’s measures, but want such moves tied to tangible improvements in human rights — something they say did not happen during the Obama years.
Carleton College Professor Al Montero is also Cuban-American, but brings a very different perspective, favoring a policy of liberalization that goes beyond what was proposed or envisioned by Obama’s Administration.
Despite strong support for Trump and his policies at the last election, Montero doesn’t see younger Cuban-Americans as increasingly supportive of more restrictive policies. While still close to 50%, a Florida International University poll shows support for the embargo is lowest among younger Cuban-Americans.
Montero is more about potential improvements on the economic side, so long as the U.S. relaxes its economic restriction. However, he also suggested that increased presence of U.S. visitors could lead the regime to become somewhat less repressive.
Which path the Biden Administration will take remains an open question. Yale University Professor Carlos Eire, a Cuban exile, sees the Administration’s move back toward Obama-era policies as likely, even though its current rhetoric is cautious.
Montero believes that the key force driving a traditionally restrictive attitude toward Cuba is electoral politics in south Florida. However, Biden was elected despite performing poorly there, and Montero believes that could liberate him from traditional pressures.
“I don’t see fundamental change happening in the relationships between states and Cuba unless you go beyond what Obama attempted to do,” he said. “That will be constrained by what they believe they can get out of Florida.”