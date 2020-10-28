WELLS TOWNSHIP — The farm owned by former Rice County Commissioner Steve Bauer and his wife Gaye might not be the largest in Rice County, but it brings with it a storied history that is being honored by the Minnesota Farm Bureau and State Fair.
In a normal year, the Bauer Farm would be honored alongside others at the county fair. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's honorees had to settle for accepting a plaque and certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz via mail.
One of five Rice County farms honored this year under the Century Farms program, the farm has been in the Bauer family since 1914, when Steve Bauer’s grandfather bought a small plot of land along French Lake in Wells Township. Dwyer moved his home to the land, which was small and somewhat historic even at the time. After the move he embarked on a dramatic expansion, with an eye toward using the property not only as a farm but also as a resort.
Taking advantage of the scenic lakeside location, Dwyer had several cabins built along French Lake. At the same time, HE maintained a functioning farm, clearcutting the forest to make room for crop production and animals.
Dwyer died in an untimely fashion in 1947, and the farm was passed on to Steve’s parents, Alfred and Mabel. While leaving the resort business behind, they expanded the farming side of the operation during the 1950s and 1960s.
When Steve and Gaye bought the land in the early 1970s, they opted to rent out the pasture. At the time, both were focused on raising a family and pursuing full-time careers from which they are now retired.
Steve was a longtime employee of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, serving as a migrant labor representative. Meanwhile, Gaye had length career as a nurse at Faribault’s District One Hospital.
Steve is also known for his time on the county Board of Commissioners. First elected in 2008, he was re-elected in 2012 and 2014, representing half of Faribault and Wells Township. He stepped down from the board at the end of 2018, serving as chair in his final year.
While the house’s square footage was dramatically increased by Dwyer’s original expansion, the Bauers expanded it once more. They were surprised to find that even though the cabins of Dwyer’s old resort may have been gone, a few reminders remained.
“In between the walls was a bunch of bottle caps,” said Gaye. “When they had the resort, they had bottle openers that opened into the wall and the caps all fell between the timbers.”
Today, the historic house with two modern windows stands as a representation of the mix of the modern, historic and timelessness that has become the farm’s marked personality, even as actual agricultural operations have dwindled in recent years.
With an eye toward improving soil health and boosting water quality in French Lake, Steve decided to move away from agricultural uses and instead sign a contract to enter the land into the state's Conservation Reserve Program.
That move to sign up for the CRP was made easier for the Bauers because so much of the land was less than ideal farmland to begin with. Despite the valiant efforts of three generations of Dwyers and Bauers, the hilly terrain had always proved a challenge.
“We did farm all of it, but it wasn’t very good farm ground,” he said.
Run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, the Conservation Reserve Program is designed to boost soil health in environmentally sensitive areas, such as the land the Bauer family once farmed.
In exchange for a yearly rent payment, the Bauers agreed to take the land out of production and instead planted natural species that are optimized to boost soil and water health. Now, a land that was wild just a little over a century ago has returned to its natural state.
Even though the land might seem now more like parkland than farmland, Bauer is still pouring plenty of effort in maintaining it. Trails have been cleared to ensure access to the land, making for a relaxing journey on a summer’s afternoon.
An antique corn storage crib sits on the property as a reminder of what used to be. Yet today, all that’s currently left of the once-bustling farm is some hay ground and pasture, which Bauer assiduously maintains with a tractor that is perhaps unexpectedly modern. Bauer is continuing the tradition of raising a few animals on the farm too, keeping a few chickens in a small barn. Yet that’s a far cry from the old days, when the farm was home to 40-50 cattle and a large barn with other animals.
Reminders of the past are never far from view. Most recently, Bauer pulled pieces of an antique horse-drawn wagon from the woods. He expressed interest bringing back the piece of Rice County history to life, so long as he can find tires for it.
The Bauers also sold a piece of the land to their daughter, who built a home for her family on about 5 acres. While it ensured that at least a small piece of the family legacy would carry on, the move brought the Bauers’ remaining farm down to about 130 acres.
While that surpasses the 50 acre minimum required for a farm to be eligible for the Century Farms program, the Bauer farm today is much smaller than the 160-acre farms that were created under the Homestead Acts and once dominated Rice County.Since the Farm Crisis of the 1980s, the average Rice County farm has become vastly larger, with farmers tending to thousands of acres. Yet as everything old eventually becomes new again, small farms like the Bauers have become again in vogue.
Though the “jack of all trades” genre of farm epitomized by the Bauer Farm and its history may be mainstream again, it’s the Bauer Farm’s quirks and authentic status as a relic of a time gone by that makes it a most appropriate honoree of the Century Farms program.
Like several 2020 honorees, the Bauers didn’t enroll in the Century Farm program right away even though their farm was eligible in 2014. Yet now that they’ve gotten around to it, the Bauers say that they have no regrets.
“The farming operation here was quite small and has dwindled, but we’re still honored to be a part of this program,” Steve said.