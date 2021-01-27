A Faribault man is expected to be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison next month after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two girls he knew.
Jonathan Alexander Sabatino, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and an additional second-degree charge Jan. 20 in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Sabatino was charged after the two girls said he had been molesting them. Sabatino allegedly told someone he knew in December 2019 that he had molested the girls. The abuse reportedly began when they were under 5.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25. Rice County Attorney John Fossum said Sabatino’s presumptive sentence is nearly 22 years in prison. In accordance with the pleas, two additional counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.
Fossum said Sabatino’s expected sentence “holds him accountable for his conduct,” and a period of conditional release following his release will protect public safety.
Court documents state Sabatino has other convictions on his record, including a third-degree burglary in 2007, and disorderly conduct and damage to property in 2010.