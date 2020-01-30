A major performance the Faribault High School band began anticipating at the start of this school year is just around the corner.
After several months of rehearsing, the band of 55 students performs at the Minnesota Music Educators Association Midwinter Clinic 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The clinic is the state’s largest annual professional development conference for music educators.
Before the band performs its selection in Minneapolis, the community has a local opportunity to hear what the band has prepared since fall. The free send-off performance is 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at FHS.
“We would like to get as many people here as we can to support our band students,” said FHS band director Joe Timmer. “This is the first time Faribault has done this, and we’ve already had great community support.”
Like previous years, Timmer invited clinicians to the his classroom to help students improve their musicality. But with the Midwinter Clinic approaching, he asked clinicians to visit more frequently. Steve Olson, a retired band director from Rosemount High School attended the class four to five times to work with students as a whole group and most recently with woodwinds only. Amy Roisum-Foley, a band director at Minnesota State University, Mankato, also offered her expertise.
At both upcoming concerts, the FHS band will perform six selections as a full group in addition to a percussion ensemble piece and solo pieces. One of the pieces, “The Evening Snow,” features professional harpist Elinor Niemisto of Northfield.
“‘The Evening Snow’ with the harp is very slow, and there are certain parts when we have to be quiet,” said senior Erica Johnsrud, a clarinet player. “It’s hard to do that and sound good at the same time.”
Although it’s the most difficult piece for Johnsrud, she said “The Evening Snow” is also her favorite piece for the concert.
Senior Dylan Holven, who plays the tuba, agreed “The Evening Snow” is his favorite selection.
“The most difficult piece for me is ‘Don Ricardo,’” said Holven. “… It’s a higher, fast piece.”
Both Johnsrud and Holven said their appreciation for band has grown since they started playing their instruments as sixth-graders. Johnsrud it's more special this year, since she's a senior, and Holven said he's glad he he stuck it out.
A new level of intensity
Timmer submitted a recording of the band playing two Big Nine Music Festival pieces in May 2019. A panel of judges selected the FHS band, along with three other high school bands across the state, to perform at the Midwinter Clinic.
Johnsrud said she was surprised when Timmer announced in September that the band had been selected. But that was early in the school year, and February seemed far away. The anticipation kicked in more strongly in recent weeks.
“I think everybody has been taking it a little more seriously and put band as a higher priority than years in the past,” said Johnsrud.
Timmer also noticed his students taking more ownership of their musical parts this year.
“That’s not to say they weren’t before, but it’s a new level of intensity for them,” said Timmer. “What impresses me most is the individual tone quality. Their growth has been phenomenal in individual responsibility.”