Danny Thomas, just 60 days into his second turn as Medford's mayor, said it feels he’s putting out one fire after another.
On top of a deteriorating wastewater treatment plant and an ongoing investigation by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency into two discharges of biosolids, Thomas has been dealing with issues that include broken lines of communication between city staff and elected officials, staff who aren't properly certified, unexpected expenses for needed repairs and a financial transfer that wasn't made, all of which have fallen on new city leadership.
“It just doesn’t quit,” Thomas said. “This has been the 60-day muck up from the past.”
Former City Administrator Andy Welti did not return several requests for comment. Former Mayor Lois Nelson said she could not comment on many of the newly discovered issues as they were not in her purview as mayor.
Welti resigned in December shortly before Thomas took the helm as mayor, putting Thomas in the role of both mayor and administrator until Jed Peterson joined the staff Feb. 16 as administrative director of operations, a position with many of the former city administrator's responsibilities. Thomas said the time he spent serving as city administrator showed him that communication with the city staff needed to be repaired.
“The city employees were not allowed to communicate between one another,” Thomas said. “That’s not how it should be. The employees are running the city and they need to be able to communicate, so that needed to change immediately. We have to build a team together, that is my goal for the staff. That is my vision.”
Beth Jackson, who has worked as the Medford city clerk for five years, said this week that she and the other city employees were not allowed to speak to one another about the activities in their respective departments.
“The flow of information from City Hall to City Council to the residents was all very controlled,” Jackson said.
In November, the four full-time city employees decided to unionize in response to issues with the former administration, but they've since had a change of heart, she said. Negotiations and mediation about unionization are still ongoing.
Council left uninformed
The Medford City Council wasn't told after 40,000 gallons of biosolids went into the Straight River in April 2020 following an equipment failure at the wastewater treatment plant. Nor did it learn of allegations that city drinking water test results were being falsified in early to mid 2020. Mayor Thomas says he learned of the incident only last week.
Internal city emails to then administrator Welti and obtained by the People's Press through a public records request show Andrew Fischer, Medford's contracted wastewater treatment plant operator, told Welti that he had no choice but to report his findings to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Fischer said he realized last June that mandatory drinking water test data was improperly recorded between February 2020 until the end of June. According to Fischer, there were entries made in the log, but computer records show the tests were never done.
“There are chemicals we feed into the water that need to be checked and regulated constantly,” Fischer said. “If there was a potential overfeed, especially of radium, it could be seriously harmful to the citizens. Radium can have a negative effect on human health and is the main reason the tests are put in place to begin with.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, different doses of radiation cause different health effects, including a higher risk of getting cancer. All community water systems in the state are required to test for radium and ensure levels meet the Environmental Protection Agency drinking water standard or Maximum Contaminant Level.
Former Councilor Marie Sexton said the City Council was never told about the falsification.
“The less council found out, the more you could say everything was good,” Sexton said.
Nelson, the former mayor, said she, too, was unaware of the wastewater spills and the falsification of water tests.
“That was Andrew and Andy’s responsibility,” she said.
Unexpected issues
A lack of training for staff became apparent to Thomas when a water main broke and began flooding two homes earlier this year.
During the February City Council meeting, Thomas explained to the council that they discovered staff was not certified to fix the water main and therefore had to wait two days for a contractor to repair it. This resulted in the city settling with the property owners for a total of $8,233.
Petersen said he has reinstated day-to-day maintenance and on-the-job training to help avoid these type of issues.
The water woes don’t end there. Thomas and Councilor Chad Langeslag have been tackling the issue of failing water meter radios since the beginning of the year. When looking into why so many radios were breaking down, Langeslag discovered that the radios were being purchased too slowly to prevent the failure.
As of Friday, 105 water meter radios are down and not sending the meter readings used to determine usage and amounts customers' owe to City Hall.
Things came to a head Jan. 24 when the city's water meter software went offline. Thomas said they discovered the software, which should be updated annually, had not been updated in years. The failed system took more than two days to get back online, disrupting the billing process and forcing the city to reflect the missing usage on February bills.
During the February council meeting, the council agreed to spend $36,000 to replace 150 of the more than 500 meters and for updated software. Additional radios will be purchased in increments of 50 until every meter has been replaced.
To add to the problems, auditors reportedly alerted Jackson of $104,000 that was supposed to be transferred in 2020 to the capital improvement projects fund for the upcoming Main Street project, but had never been completed. The current council was able to make the transfer in time for the audit to be completed.
The state of the city's municipal liquor store floor has also been called into question. A $6,579 contracted for the replacement of the floor was approved in December. But in January, after Councilor Grace Bartlett wondered why the new floor was already looking shabby, it was discovered that the contract for the project was incomplete and that the floor needs to be seal coated every six months at a cost of $712.
Looking ahead
Jackson, the city clerk, said she's already noticed a drastic difference in daily operations and the relationships being built with city officials and the community since the first of the year, and that residents have told her they feel more informed about what's happening in the city.
Thomas said it's important for residents to know where the city currently stands for them to move forward and that he'll continue to be transparent with the taxpayers as issued are addressed.
“I’m not giving up," Thomas said, "in fact I’m turning the dial up an extra notch (on my work as mayor)."