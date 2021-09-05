Under the warm lat summer sun, the sounds of tractors old and new filled the Rice County Steam and Gas Engines Showgrounds, accompanied by the occasional steam engine whistle. 

Parade

Participants in Sunday's noon parade drive down the route to show off their tractors, both old and new. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Visitors of all ages headed toward the Dundas showgrounds Labor Day weekend to take a step back in time and learn how things were done back in the day. 

Displays

Along with leather making, threshing and sorghum processing, old machinery was on display for attendees to take a look at. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Mini train

A volunteer leads the miniature train across the tracks Sunday afternoon. Pictured in the back is the show's newest addition, a train station used to store the train when not in use. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Whether there to watch or participate in the tractor pull, hop on the miniature train for a quick ride, scout the flea market for unique treasures or take part in a hands-on demonstration, the three-day event was enjoyed by many. 

Tractor pull

Along with the daily activities throughout the a weekend. A tractor pull hosted by the South East Area Tractor Pullers Club took place Sunday morning. Numerous local and surrounding pullers signed up to drive their tractor down the track. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Shieldsville's Mark Kline, the lead engineer for the 36-120 Rumley steam engine brought an opportunity for others to learn about the large machines. Taking part in the show for the last 12 to 13 years now, Kline has come to enjoy the idea of bringing history to modern-day folks, educating people about how things used to be. 

Steam engine

Mark Kline of Shieldsville, left, and Jacob Payne of Nerstrand with the 36-120 Rumley Steam Engine. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Throughout the weekend, Kline said many visitors thanked board members/working members for putting the show on this year, and were particularly grateful to be able to attend it after last year's cancellation. 

"We like to provide educational entertainment," said Kline of brining the steam engine to the show each year. "We are always looking for new members. People enjoy what we do."

While standing up in a neighboring steam engine to the 36-120 Rumley, Will Lins, Tanner Miller and Joe Lins of Prior Lake-Savage, agreed that it's not often one can see all of the old machinery. 

"It's an experience you can't get anywhere else," said Joe Lins, who helped operate Terry and Greg Barta's steam engine with Miller and Will. 

Lins-Miller trio

Pictured from left, Will Lins, Tanner Miller and Joe Lins, of Prior Lake-Savage, prepare for the daily parade at the Rice County Steam & Gas Engine Show Sunday. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Mixed in vendors and participants old and new are longtime participants Dave and Jackie Irey. The Edina couple have participated in the Rice County Steam and Gas Engines Show for the last couple of decades. Dave estimates 10+ years at the Dundas showgrounds and about about 22 years at the Malecha Bros Farm. 

Clothes washing

Becky Maxa of Elko and Bentley Buege of Lakeville try their clothes-washing skills in one of the hands-on demonstrations available at the show. Becky, who typically attends the show with her husband, was happy that Bentley was old enough to participate in some of activities. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

An auto mechanic by trade, Dave went to a couple shows in Jordan in 1969. Since then, he's collected smaller steam engines, and recently dabbled in building model gas engines as a hobby. Along with a small sampling of Dave's model gas engines was a buggy Jackie says he built from pictures. 

"There really isn't much he can't do," Jackie said of Dave's talents. 

Dave enjoys everything about threshing shows and especially likes striking up conversations with others. Over the weekend, they met a group of people from Iowa, who Jackie says were "just a hoot."

The Irey's

Dave and Jackie Irey smile proudly next to the buggy and gas engine models Dave built himself. From May through September, the Edina couple enjoy participating in threshing shows across the state together and meeting new people. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Jackie loves just being outside and spending time with her husband of almost 60 years. Doing most everything together since 1964, Jackie, who enjoys quilting, says Dave attends quilt shows with her and she attends threshing shows with him. 

"We enjoy each other's company," said Jackie. 

Tags

