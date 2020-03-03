The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is reported Tuesday that scammers are making calls to area businesses and individuals, claiming to be selling advertising on tablets area restaurants will soon be getting.
The program is fake, warns the Chamber, advising anyone contacted not to sign up.
Scammers reported have said they're representing Depot Bar & Grill and Winjum's Shady Acres Restaurant and Resort but have no connection to either business.
Anyone seeing or experiencing something that seems suspicious, should call the Faribault Police Department, the Rice County Sheriff's Department, or us at the Faribault Chamber and let us know, so we can verify and notify the public if needed.