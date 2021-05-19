It’s time to shine up those vehicles and show them off — Faribault's Downtown Car Cruise-In nights are back.
A summer tradition for over a decade, the Downtown Car Cruises kicking off Friday, and follow on the third Friday of the month until September.
The events, sponsored by Faribault Main Street organization, under the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism umbrella, run from 6-9 p.m., and take place on the 200, 300, and 400 block of Central Avenue.
Everyone is welcome to this free event series, which draws everything from Model A’s to Ferraris and everything in between. Music will fill the street, courtesy of a DJ. Food trucks and area restaurants will provide delicious dining options to spectators and car enthusiasts.
Following Friday's kickoff, the summer series' other dates includes a June 18 driving cruise beginning at Faribault Middle School, 704 17th St. SW, and ending downtown.
The July 16 event will be a downtown show. A bonus show will be held Aug. 13 as part of the Blue Collar Festival with have two live bands performing for the crowd. Aug. 20 will be a downtown car show. The season ends Sept. 17 with more live music, but this time at Faribault Harley Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Drive.