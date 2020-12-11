Although unable to hold an outdoor ceremony to celebrate and honor departed loved ones as in years past, the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation set out to create an event just as memorable using current guidelines and restrictions on gathering.
“It’s great we can carry it on,” said District One Hospital President David Albrecht during the virtual 35th Annual Light Up a Life ceremony, which premiered on the Foundation’s Facebook page Monday evening and includes a tree lighting. “It’s a bit unique, but everything is unique this year.”
This year’s ceremony, produced by Fox Video Productions, featured warm words from Faribault Area Hospice Foundation Executive Director Rick Miller, an invocation from the Rev. Henry Doyle of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, a poetry reading from Ken Kangas, a thank you address from Audrey Tebo, the ringing of the bell by Bob Cochran and musical contributions from Char Scurry, Abbe Brein and the BeauChant Choir.
Reflecting on the last 35 years of the event, Miller wondered if the volunteers organizing the Light Up a Life event 35 years ago knew what they were creating, and the legacy they were leaving behind.
“We’ve all experienced difficult seasons in our lives, and this year may be particularly challenging for some,” said Miller. “During those times we look for opportunities to center ourselves and for a sense of normalcy. Personally, this event does that for me, and I know it does for many others.”
The Foundation, which focuses on providing care and support for families and patients, hosts the ceremony each year to provide a moment of reflection to center one’s heart and mind as they start the holiday season.
Every year, volunteers select an ornament that serves as a “thank you” for those who donate. Miller said this year’s choice, a cross, seems very fitting as founding Board Mmmber Craig Breimhorst is memorialized by one of many sparkling lights on the tree lit outside the Surgical Entrance. Breimhorst, a beloved Lutheran pastor from Faribault remembered for his compassion and warm embrace, died in April from complications of COVID-19
“I want to recognize his commitment to the foundation and the community,” said Miller of Breimhorst. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all experiencing loss this year.”
Miller described the Foundation’s mission similar to the description of hospice — a haven for a weary traveler.
“The Faribault Area Hospice Foundation partners with all of you dedicated to supporting our community hospice patients and families,” said Miller. “On behalf of our Board Members, volunteers, care providers and hospice patients and family, I want to say thank you. Your contributions and support help us and it will provide much comfort and joy this holiday season.”
Even though all supporters and volunteers weren’t gathered in person with the moving music and song, Albrecht wanted all to know those most affected by the financial contributions are deeply moved and feel supported in their time of need.
“This is a worthy cause. I know that the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation is a strong supporter of people battling end of life, including the cost of end of life,” said Albrecht. “So any contributions that are made from this activity carry on in that tradition of assisting people in their time of need.”
Following Doyle’s invocation, the virtual event included names of over 600 loved ones who donors memorialized with contributions. Cochran then rang the bell 12 times, with each ring representing a month of the year a loved one has died. The tree will remain lit every evening through the end of the year.