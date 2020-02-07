Travis and Emily Kath and their two children, Eustace and Waylon, are more than excited to move into the new, dark-red house made possible through the Habitat for Humanity.
The Thursday dedication marked Rice County Habitat for Humanity's 50th house dedication since 1993. The public was invited to the house, at 3000 Acorn Trail, for a program, refreshments and a tour of the home's interior.
Dayna Norvold, Rice County Habitat for Humanity executive director, introduced the the Kath family, led the attendees in a blessing and presented the family with a beginner's Bible for the children to share and a Habitat Bible centered around building faith for the adults. Three elaborate, colorful quilts were given to the family from First English Lutheran Church, one of many area partners with Rice County Habitat for Humanity.
Cheri Johnson, community engagement coordinator for Rice County Habitat for Humanity, works closely with the families, often building good relationships with them throughout the process.
"It's really exciting that this is the 50th house dedication," Johnson said. "Especially to think of all the people that are still living in their homes built by Habitat, as they build their families together."
On-site supervisor Larry Narhi said that while the interior is finished, winter came before some outdoor jobs could be finished, leaving a few tasks left, such as the installation of the porch, landscaping and pouring the cement for the driveway.
In recognition of all people involved in the process, Norvold said it took a lot of people to ensure that families have a good place to live.
Eustace and Waylon agreed on the little nook underneath the stairs in the basement was their favorite part of the house so far. Emily envisions the space as a future Lego-fort play area, that doubles as a reading space where the children can spend their spare time.
After working toward the goal of helping build their home for several years, Emily and Travis say the whole experience feels like a dream.
"We are so thankful and appreciative for everyone's generosity and hard work," Emily said. "It's been overwhelming for us to know how to feel about this ... to see how many people give up so much time of their lives to make other people's lives better."
As part of the Habitat for Humanity's contract, the family — along with the help of family and friends — must contribute 350 hours to the house's construction.
Norvold said Habitat for Humanity is not a hand-out, it's a hand-up, and is aware that while not all problems go away due to an affordable mortgage, some do, which makes life a little easier and creates a launching pad for the family to soar.
"You put some sweat and tears into this house, this house is yours," said Norvold to the Kath family. "You worked for it. That's why this is so great."
Habitat for Humanity started and continues to remain a Christian organization, a fact that Norvold said at the conclusion of the program "compels us to help our neighbors."
Another on-site supervisor, Larry Menzel, says a lot of hours and love have been put into the Kath's house. Menzel made many of the wood furnishings, like the trim around doors, in the house that give it a special touch. Norvold said the building crew often puts themselves in a family's shoes by asking, "How would I like to live in it?"
Additions to the Kath house included a nook in the doorway for coats, extra shelving near the bathroom and a small window in the stairway leading downstairs to add extra light.
Habitat for Humanity not only builds homes, but also helps build hope for families who may be unable to achieve home ownership.
"It's definitely given us a lot of hope, and we look forward to our lives completely changing," Emily said. "It's so hard to even imagine that right now. It's very overwhelming, and we are very thankful. We hope to be able to pay this forward."
Pending the completion of an appraisal, the Kath family hopes to move into the house sometime in March/early spring.