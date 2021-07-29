Tom Lester and Connie Lee bought and reopened Faribault’s beloved Basilleo’s Pizza in August 2018 after it had been closed for seven months. They renamed it Basilleo’s Pizza 2.0, signaling plans to revive it to its original glory, back when it first opened in 1960.
Today, things are not so simple. Lester said that he has been actively trying to recruit new workers nonstop for a year and a half. The problem began back when lockdowns were put into place in March 2020. In the last few months, with society reopening, things only got worse.
“This is definitely the toughest it’s been in terms of trying to find help,” Lester said.
Basilleo’s is not the only restaurant in the region continuing to struggle. Despite hopes that a reopened society and recovering economy would lead workers back into the workforce, eateries across Rice, Steele and Waseca counties have only seen their workforce shortage problem deepen.
The result, for Basilleo’s remaining workforce, has been fewer employees holding down busier shifts. Though it hasn’t had to refuse business yet, it has required nearly every employee to work weekends. It’s also raised wages to keep those employees from leaving for other jobs.
“We haven’t raised prices yet, but we’re not far away from it,” Lester said.
At Torey’s Restaurant & Bar in Owatonna, the story is similar: looking for employees for months, recruiting fruitlessly through a wide variety of media, and experiencing a strain on the existing workforce that has only worsened in recent months.
“In past years, there’s always been plenty of people out there that want to cook,” said Torey Statlander, owner of Torey’s. “I’ve never seen it like this before.”
Unlike Basilleo’s, Torey’s has experienced a serious enough lack of cooks and line cooks that it has had to cut back on its hours — the existing workforce simply cannot handle the current volume of customers. It has also had to turn down additional sources of revenue, like private catering.
“I’m hoping it changes soon, because I hate turning business away,” Statlander said.
Asked why, with a reopened society and offers of higher wages from many hiring businesses, the workforce shortage has not improved in recent months, Lester and Statlander gave the same answer: $300-per-week bonuses paid through the federal American Rescue Plan to people on unemployment.
“They’ve adapted their lifestyle to that money they’re getting for free and they’re just staying home,” Statlander said. “I don’t think there’s that many people out there that are scared to go to work.”
Lester said that once supplemental benefits are dropped Sept. 6, he believes “we’ll see a lot more people coming out looking for work.”
Compared to some restaurants, though, things at Basilleo’s and Torey’s aren’t so bad — they’re still open, after all.
Starfire Grill of Waseca — located in the Miller Armstrong Center, along with Club 57 and Jonnie Beans — released a statement on its Facebook page June 29 saying that it would be closing the restaurant until further notice due to a staffing shortage. It had been offering $18-24 an hour to prospective hires for months, after some former Stargrill Grill employees left for jobs offering pay and benefits that the building’s general manager Tom Linde said he couldn’t afford to match.
“I don’t blame them for leaving,” Linde said about his former employees. “They found better jobs.”
Linde mused about various other reasons the workforce shortage could be persisting into late summer, before getting around to the unemployment benefits.
“Don’t get me wrong, that unemployment is there for a reason,” he said. “Me, personally — this is my personal opinion — if they gave the $300 to the people that were working, you would be surprised at how fast people would go back to work.”
Although a lot of people do need those benefits, Linde said, he wondered if they were being abused. If he could make more sitting on unemployment than he could working, he said, he would question the point of working too.
“I don’t want to sound cruel,” he said. “I just hope it gets back to normal.”
What about those unemployment benefits?
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce President Brad Meier isn’t so sure about the impact of those supplemental payments on the workforce shortage.
“There’s not that many people sitting on the sidelines, to be honest,” Meier said. “It’s not a silver bullet.”
He still thinks that the unemployment benefits ending will have a modest effect on the workforce shortage. But, he pointed out, the last time the Chamber checked, there were about 1,100 people in Steele County on unemployment amid 1,600 job openings, and not all those on unemployment were ever going to be able to go back to work to begin with.
“Our unemployment rate has been dropping and dropping and dropping,” Meier said.
The bigger problem for workforce shortage, he said, has to do with generational turnover — as the Baby Boomers retire, the generation taking their place behind them is smaller. The pandemic only accelerated that process.
“We have to remember, we’ve been predicting this as a nation for a long time,” he said. “We have more opportunities than we have people to fill them.”
The combination of accelerated generational turnover and a red-hot economy pumping up demand, Meier said, makes the moment feel especially dramatic.
“There’s all kinds of factors to this thing,” he said. “No easy one answer that’s gonna fix it all.”
Not all restaurants have suffered equally
For Craig Korvela, manager at Reunion in Northfield and Redemption in Faribault, things have improved much more in the last few months than he originally predicted. In May, he thought that hitting the sales levels Reunion had prior to the pandemic was “probably unlikely.” Today, he’s at 80-85% and expecting 100% going into the fall.
Like other restaurateurs, Korvela has not avoided workforce shortages. He thinks he may have been able to ward off its worst effects, though, simply by offering more interesting work than fast food chains offering similar wages.
“Would you rather be flipping burgers or getting a different culinary experience when you’re cooking?” he asked.
What’s more, he said, although he has fewer staff than he’d like, and far fewer staff than Reunion had when it opened two years ago, he believes they actually over hired during that period.
With the extra $300 bonus checks ending, Korvela thinks he might get a few more applicants, but he’s not banking on it. Right now, he’s focused on adapting to a smaller workforce.