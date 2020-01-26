At Saturday's Encounters: It's Electrifying event, area kids from 8 to 13 learned about the basics of electricity.
First they learned about static electricity and charges using balloons and other fun activities. Then they learned about circuits and even got to build their own simple circuits to try to light up one light bulb or in some cases two light bulbs while using batteries as a power source.
Participants also learned about the different ways there are to build circuits and what the differences are between them. One other exciting thing they learned about was how the Van de Graaff generator uses a moving belt to get an electric charge on a hollow metal globe on the top of the column to create electric charges.
Saturday Encounters events are a series of challenges for young innovators held monthly at Shattuck St. Mary's School and is part of the STEM@SSM program started by SSM Science teacher John Blackmer. When Fayfield Hall, also known as the science building, was being built, part of its fundraising campaign was a commitment to outreach and to utilize the building for the community, helping boost the establishment of the STEM@SSM program.
According to the United States Department of Education, science, technology, engineering and math are collectively known as STEM.
Soon after the program began several years ago, STEM@SSM Director Leah Inman found an interest in helping out as program coordinator. This last year, she was promoted to director of the program. Her husband, STEM@SSM Program Assistant Matt Inman also helps lead certain events of the program.
As newly promoted director, Inman strives to get SSM students involved in the program a little more, so they can interact with community members who attend the events.
Leah Inman feels strongly that the STEM@SSM program gives kids both the freedom to fail and the freedom to try, especially since they aren't getting graded on their performance.
"We want to create a space where it's OK to fail," she said. "We want kids to feel like they can try something and keep trying, even if they fail. That's the engineering part of it. Our mission is to get kids involved in hands-on activities with active science and exploration opportunities."
As long as their ideas are safe, Inman lets the kids explore and test out many of the ideas they think of.
Topics range from a wild variety of the science, technology, engineering and math spectrum. Many of the ideas Inman thinks of herself, along with the help of her husband, Matt. Her proudest ideas merge different fields of science and give kids the opportunity to experience things they may not experience in the classroom. Inman's past experiences of teaching a wide variety of age levels helps her narrow down what topics to chose.
"I try to choose engaging, fun things," said Inman. "I went to a Science Magnet School when I was a kid and that really awakened my interest in science, so I think of fun things I did there that make me love science and think about what things we could do today that would spark that same joy I had in the kids."
Each event is a standard cost $15, which goes towards the cost of supplies and extra teachers if necessary. Since SSM student volunteer Hathaway Heart, has chosen science outreach as her year-long project, a requirement of the school for high school juniors, she also helps out with the classes. Along with participating in the program, she also volunteers with River Bend Nature Center and coaches SSM's robotics team.
STEM@SSM is not only a rewarding opportunity for kids in the community, but also for Inman, who enjoys sharing her love of science.
"I love this program, it's the favorite part of my job, said Inman. "If I won the lottery, I would start a Science Center in Faribault, because it bothers me that you have to drive so far away for good experiences. You shouldn't have to live in the city to get awesome experiences, I really value that I can bring this to this community."