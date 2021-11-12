Faribault Public Schools is in the market for a new superintendent. It’s not going to be cheap.
Even if the new superintendent has just a few years’ experience as superintendent, they are likely to be paid about the same as Faribault’s current superintendent, Todd Sesker, despite Sesker’s decades of experience. After a lengthy discussion among School Board members Monday over the acceptable salary range for the position, School Board member Chad Wolff and Nicole Yochum, human resources director at Faribault Public School, landed on a range of $170,000 to $190,000 to offer prospective superintendents.
Yochum also told the board that, although the results of the recent community survey regarding the superintendent search indicated a strong desire for the next superintendent to live in Faribault, the district legally cannot require this. The district’s legal counsel said it can likely pay for moving expenses or living arrangements as an incentive, and it can ask the applicant if they plan to move to Faribault, but it cannot enforce the move itself. Even if the applicant indicates in the interview a willingness or intention of moving to Faribault, they can later choose not to without consequences.
The bartering begins
Yochum began her presentation to the School Board by explaining that much of her analysis comes from conversations with Ted Blaesing, senior associate with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, an education consulting firm helping the school district recruit its next superintendent. Blaesing was looking for direction from the board on what he can share about a potential salary with applicants reaching out to him.
Yochum told the board that a $20,000 range is typical for the superintendent position, as it takes experience into account.
The reasons why the low end of the salary range will likely approximate Sesker’s compensation — $172,554 for the 2021-22 school year, adjusted up 2.5% to $176,868 for the following year when the new superintendent would start — have to do with the current state of the superintendent market, Yochum said. With a shortage of prospective superintendents and other districts offering higher salaries, the district simply doesn’t have the option of offering much less, unless it want to lower its standards.
“That doesn’t make sense to me,” School Board member Richard Olson said.
“I agree,” Yochum said. “Logically, it doesn’t. But realistically, that’s what the market is doing right now.”
School Board member Courtney Cavellier agreed with Olson that the price tag was “pretty hard to swallow,” but countered that an inexperienced superintendent still likely has an abundance of experience working with school districts. She indicated that $175,000 was an acceptable starting range.
Board member John Bellingham agreed on that figure, as did Board member Carolyn Treadway.
“We want the best person for this job,” Treadway said. “Unfortunately, we’d like to pay them the least we can, but that’s not going to attract the quality of person that we want … I think we have to decide on a number that is palatable to us and move forward.”
Olson said he wanted the next superintendent to come to Faribault “because it’s Faribault, not money.”
Wolff agreed with the sentiment but explained that Sesker’s 11-year tenure at the district was unusual, given the average tenure for a superintendent is closer to three years. That means compensation cannot be left out of the conversation.
Olson said he would accept $165,000 as an acceptable starting range, but not higher. Wolff responded that if starting at $165,000 eliminates top-tier candidates, the board should adjust upward. Bellingham agreed.
“This is a big district. This is a complicated district,” Bellingham said. “We’re not buying a car here … We simply can’t afford to have a quality candidate not even apply or turn it down because we’re low to start out with.”
Given the majority of the board’s comfort starting at $170,000, Wolff said he would indicate to Blaesing that $170,000 to $190,000 was an acceptable range.
Wolff finished the discussion by imploring the board to be willing to compromise more quickly in the future so they can move on with the superintendent recruitment process, which is time sensitive. According to Yochum, formal interviews begin in early January.
"If this is the way it's gonna go on every little detail of this, buckle up," Wolff said.