Faribault’s City Council gave final approval to the creation of a new Environmental Commission Tuesday, months after the council received a petition from area residents calling for its creation.
City staff have already begun taking applications for those interested in serving on the commission.
Applications will be accepted through next month, and the city hopes to have the commission up and running by April. The ordinance doesn’t specify when or how often the it will meet, that’s something likely to be set by its members.
The new board has been established amid increasing residents concern about issues like water quality, energy use and climate change. Throughout the region, similarly sized cities like Northfield, Red Wing and Winona already have their own environmental commissions.
Commission members will be tasked with making initiatives to make Faribault more environmentally friendly. The commission will also assess projects that require an Environmental Impact Statement or Environmental Assessment Worksheet, often required before development occurs.
While the board will create its own agenda in consultation with the City Council, the ordinance specifically cites a Climate Action Plan as a possible agenda item. Northfield’s City Council recently approved a Climate Action Plan drafted by its Environmental Quality Commission.
The commission will serve in a strictly advisory role, at the request of numerous councilors. That status enables the council to overrule the commission’s recommendations with a simple majority vote.
While expressing openness to the idea, Councilors Tom Spooner and Janna Viscomi had originally raised concerns that too powerful of a commission might impede on the ability of the Council to make its own decisions. Viscomi said her fears had been particularly shaped by the council’s recent tussles with the Heritage Preservation Commission. In 2019, the HPC went head-to-head with the council over plans to raze two downtown buildings.
Spooner also expressed concerns that the commission might impose a redundant regulatory burden on local businesses, given the significant environmental protections that exist in city ordinance as well as state and federal law and regulatory code.
Mayor Kevin Voracek even suggested combining the new commission with the Tree Board. The Tree Board, made necessary by the city’s status as a Tree City USA, is unusual in that it has no regular meeting time, no member limit and indefinite appointments.
By contrast, the seven-member Environmental Commission will include at least five residents of the city of Faribault, along with up to two residents from outside the city. Members will serve staggered three-year terms, although some initial appointments will be one- or two-year terms.
Many current boards and commissions include members from outside the city, and supporters argued that as the environment knows no boundaries, it would make sense to allow those who don’t live within city limits to serve.
While the city council has managed to fill nearly all of its boards and commissions, it’s not typically an easy task. It’s unusual for the City Council’s General Affairs Committee to have more than one qualified candidate for each position.
Many of the 76 area residents who signed the petition said they’d be open to serving on it and expressed a desire to bring their often unique and specialized knowledge to city government. Ultimately, that was one of the biggest selling points for skeptical councilors.