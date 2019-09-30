A large, diverse crowd descended on the Rice County Historical Society building Saturday for an evening of learning and fun at the 7th annual Night at the Museum.
Historical Society Director Sue Garwood said that the event is a favorite of both museum volunteers and attendees. At Night of the Museum, historical displays come alive, confounding stereotypes of historical museums as boring and stuffy.
Historical re-enactors portrayed everyone from an old country schoolteacher to Alexander Faribault, who founded the city of Faribault. That gave event attendees the chance to imagine themselves in the shoes of someone from the past and ask questions of local history experts.
“When people come to the museum they read words,” Garwood said. “Here you’ve got a person to have a conversation with, someone who’s an expert on some piece of the past.”
In contrast to history books that focus on the most famous, most of the demonstrations focused on giving today’s Rice County residents a sense of what life used to be like for the common person. For many attendees, that makes the event all the more relatable and engaging.
Many of the re-enactors haven’t yet missed a Night at the Museum, while others were at the event for the first time. For nearly all, the highlight of the evening was getting to share a bit of history with the kind of people who wouldn’t normally visit the historical society — especially children.
Kathy Cap went all out in portraying Mrs. Hutchinson of the Historic Hutchinson House, which operates today as a bed & breakfast. Cap not only made her own costume in the style of the period, but brought her own teacups, teapot and cookies so that little children who stopped by could learn what a tea party is.
Cap was joined by Diane Barta, who portrayed a neighbor of Mrs. Hutchinson coming over for tea. While this was only Cap’s third year at Night of the Museum, Barta said she’s made it to all seven. She said that the joy of getting to share history with children is what keeps her coming back.
“The little kids' eyes get so huge, because when you stay in character and talk about yourself, it’s really interesting to them,” Barta said. “It brings Faribault’s history alive.”
For many re-enactors, Night at the Museum is an opportunity to remember the stories their elders told them, and the way they did regular chores. Joyce Karm got the chance to show event attendees what the kitchen used to look like.
Pointing out the wood stove, Karm recalled how her grandmother insisted on cooking with a wood stove until the day she died.
“She said she knew how to cook with it and wanted to keep it,” Karn said.
For Jim Crowl, the Night at the Museum provides an opportunity to share some of the stories he heard from his father. Crowl’s father saw plenty during his time as sheriff from the 1950s through the 1980s, and Crowl relishes his once a year opportunity to share a second-hand look at how law enforcement in America used to operate.
“It’s a great event, fun and educational,” he said.
With popcorn and hot dogs to roast over an open fire, Night at the Museum took on a festival atmosphere. Members of the Faribault Falcons football team volunteered to play catch with children, as part of their mission to give back to the community.
Garwood said the Historical Society is already looking forward to next year’s Night at the Museum. Event organizers say they want to keep the entrance fee affordable while offering as much fun programming as possible with the goal of spreading their infectious love of history throughout the community.