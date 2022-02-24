When Jennifer Kluzak was sidelined after back surgery in 2005, she began practicing yoga and fell in love with what it has done for both her body and mind.
She began teaching yoga classes in the Faribault community in October 2020. Community service was required as part of her instructor training, so Kluzak hosted an eight-week class at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
That class later turned into cozy yoga sessions held regularly in the winter months. The Sunday night classes include 15 minutes of sitting and relaxing with a hot beverage while journaling or reading, following by 45 minutes of minimum-impact, low-to-the-ground yoga.
Denise Flicek saw the start of a yoga class in upcoming events emails from the Paradise, and felt a desire to get out of the house due to feeling cooped up for so long due to the pandemic.
"I decided to try it out and have been registering ever since," Flicek said.
Kluzak also offers two other yoga opportunities: traditional yoga at Fit for Life Thursday evenings and salt room yoga at Studio 14 upon appointment.
Yoga in the salt room is a gentle full-flow practice with standing postures. A machine, similar to an infuser, diffuses salt into the room. Kluzak said the salt can help remove toxins from the body and help with inflammation. Kluzak said she "sleeps like a baby" after a session.
"Because it's a relaxing environment. We don't do any hard-core yoga," she said.
Kluzak has earned her 200-hour certification. Though it's not required for yoga instructors to have any certifications to teach, Kluzak said it's preferred.
"It's not just about postures, but about being safe in them, and the breathing techniques," Kluzak said.
She plans to start her 300-hour certification after a break. She also hopes to teach a stand-up paddleboard training in May on Circle Lake, north of Faribault, close to where she resides.
Building strength and flexibility
Along with benefits like building strength and flexibility, Kluzak said other benefits of practicing yoga are the mental benefits of learning how to relax, and calming the nervous system. Different breathing techniques have the ability to stimulate or calm down the nervous system, and Kluzak said it's important to bring one's attention back to the breath.
Body acceptance is another benefit that comes once people understand you don't have to be just like the perfect yogis on Instagram doing headstands.
"The reality of it is, most people can't do that," Kluzak said of perfections found on Instagram. "To me, your yoga meets you where you're at. There are all kinds of adaptions, modifications and props to make yoga fit you."
As a yoga instructor, Kluzak's favorite part comes at the very end of the class when participants give a sigh of relief and say they needed that time for themselves.
"Everyone has such busy lives, and are hunched over their phones," Kluzak said. "At the end of class, I thank them for taking this time for themselves. I genuinely believe and am thankful these people take this time for themselves to bring calmness into their busy lives."
Regular attendee Flicek said Sunday night relaxation yoga is a "perfect" way to end and start the week.
"It provides a perfect balance to a more intense workout with stretching my body and mind in ways I normally don't do," Flicek said. "Doing yoga on land has always challenged my balance with some of the poses and doing pool mat yoga simply brings an added challenge that makes be want to strive to do better at improving my physical and mental ability. It's a whole new challenge in a very good way."
While the thought of trying out yoga for the first time can be intimidating, Kluzak said those interested don't need to be flexible and do headstands to be successful.
"I like working with beginners and showing them how they can be successful doing yoga, and how we can build on that to help build confidence," Kluzak said. "You have to find an instructor you resonate with though. Don't try it once and hate it because you didn't resonate with the instructor. I'm not everyone's cup of tea, and someone else might not be mine. Everybody's going to be different."
She encourages people to try out classes by finding pop-up places that might be doing an intro session, and trying them out a couple times with a couple different instructors.