The former Faribault Land O'Lakes plant site could soon hold more than 110 private storage units.
Plans include 70 outdoor storage spaces and 41 indoor spots, including 23 climate-controlled units and 18 cold-storage spaces, said property owner Leon Endres. Current plans call for the storage units to be on the west side of the slightly more than 4-acre-site, 1612 Seventh St. NW, and include approximately 7,500 square feet of climate-controlled interior self-storage space along with 1,082 square feet of office space. Exterior improvements are expected to include painting, door replacement, new accessibility and dedicated parking areas.
Some existing pavement will be replaced and a gravel area on the north side will be paved.
Based on the proposal, the Faribault Planning Commission on Monday voted to recommend the City Council approve a conditional use permit for the site. Site plans will be considered by the council at an upcoming meeting.
The storage units are expected to range in size from 25 to 200 square feet and be protected by security cameras. The east side of the site is expected to continue to house Energy Technology Unlimited of Minnesota. ETUM takes old, used antifreeze and sends it through a filtration and additive process, creating new antifreeze.
Construction could be finished around the middle of August, pending council approval. That opening date would allow people to purchase spaces and soon store their boats, RVs and campers as the fall season settles in.
Endres, of Hastings, has already developed 960 climate-controlled self-storage units in Phoenix. He noted a local market study found that there was a demand for climate-controlled storage in Faribault, adding the site’s existing layout and available space would enable further growth based on demand.
According to Rice County property tax records, ETUM purchased the property in 2011, after it was passed between a few different owners. Land O’Lakes closed its facility in 2002. The plant had produced butter-margarine blends, flavored butters and dried dairy products for use in food manufacturing. It had a major contract producing butter packets for airlines, but after the Sept. 11 attacks, plastic knives were banned on planes, and the demand for the product dried up. The Land O’ Lakes plant first opened in 1948 as a creamery run by Rice County Dairy, and Land O’ Lakes purchased the building in 1970.
Plans come after Self Storage Dundas recently completed a nearly 23,000-square-foot, three-building expansion in Northfield just northwest of the Dundas Dome off Hwy. 3. The more than $1.2 million expansion, at 2280 Cannon Road, could double in size in the future, also depending on demand. Two of the buildings, completed last year and filled in the fall, have a combined 92 units, each with 7,350 square feet. The third, completed this spring, is 8,250 square feet.