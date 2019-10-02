Of the 158 downtown buildings the city has attempted to inspect, 102 had fire and/or safety code violations, an average of about 2 per building, according to a report given to the City Council Tuesday.
Since the initial inspections, Fire Chief Dustin Dienst, and Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen reported, 60 of those buildings have been re-inspected and found to be up to code, while 42 remain in violation. Some buildings remain non-compliant, while some property owners have requested extensions that will give them until 2020 to fix up their properties.
The report was part of a discussion updating elected officials on the Downtown Property Maintenance and Fire Inspection Program, intended to ensure the safety buildings in the city's historic district. The program was launched earlier this year as part of a series of measures the council has enacted over the last decade in an effort to improve the condition of downtown buildings.
The need for property maintenance inspections was highlighted by the former Columbia Hall, at 27 Third St. NW, set to be leveled with a parking lot put in its place. The historic building once housed a public hall and stage that were often used for events, especially prior to the completion of the Faribault Opera House in 1893. Over the years, Columbia Hall was used in many ways, including as an armory, implement dealer, hardware store, restaurant/saloon and more recently a laundromat. Such a building might seem a natural cornerstone of Faribault’s Downtown Historic District, a unique asset which the city is attempting to emphasize as part of its Community 2040 vision.
But years of neglect enabled by a lack of mandatory maintenance inspections left the building in a dilapidated and dangerous state. By the time the city purchased Columbia Hall late last year, it would have cost nearly $3 million to bring the building back to usable shape, according to a report from engineering firm ISG.
Despite the formation of numerous structural problems, including a large hole in the roof, Columbia Hall’s exterior remained relatively sound despite some water damage. As a result, the city didn’t have grounds to enter the building and compel the owners to fix up the building.
Under the city guidelines that existed prior to the maintenance and inspection program, the city could only conduct a mandatory inspection of the building had the owners applied for a building permit or rental license. All other property inspections were handled on a voluntary, by complaint basis.
Earlier this year, the council hired an inspector to conduct comprehensive fire and safety reviews of downtown buildings.
With inspections nearing completion, Kuennen and Dienst urged the council to consider expanding the program beyond downtown to other high-occupancy buildings. That would likely require the council to fill the position of fire & property maintenance inspector, which has become vacant with the inspector's departure.
For future inspections, Kuennen and Dienst urged the council to adopt the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code. For this year’s inspections, the city has used the 2006 standards, which are less comprehensive than the 2018 code, and do not include fire safety standards.
While councilors unanimously agreed that downtown inspections had been essential, they were apprehensive about staff’s request to expand the program. Councilor Janna Viscomi, who owns Bernie’s Grill in downtown, said that she didn’t believe the need for building inspections to be nearly as pertinent outside of downtown. Downtown buildings tend to be mixed occupancy and are often built with common walls without fire breaks, greatly increasing the likelihood fire could spread rapidly.
“The concern that I’ve had is that if a downtown property did catch fire, it could take out an entire city block,” she said. “I’m not as concerned that if McDonald’s catches fire, it will take out an entire city block.”
City Administrator Tim Murray said that expansion of the program is needed to move the city away from the complaint-based enforcement system he views as inadequate. Kuennan added that enforcing code on a complaint basis is not only inadequate, but that uneven enforcement frustrates those business owners who are reported for violations of code minor enough that they may not understand them to be violations.