The man who robbed Premier Bank in Northfield earlier this year was sentenced n U.S. District Court Dec. 6 to seven years in federal prison for armed bank robbery.
Deandre Dontal McGowan is expected to be placed on supervised release for three years following his release.
He was sentenced after pleading guilty last summer to the robbery.
As part of the agreement, McGowan admitted that he and an accomplice entered the Northfield bank Jan. 15. The unnamed accomplice is shown in security footage brandishing a firearm at employees and a customer, and ordering them to lie down while McGowan bound their hands behind their backs with plastic zip ties. McGowan then ordered one of the employees to fill his backpack with $100 bills, according to court records.
McGowan’s vehicle was reportedly tracked by law enforcement to his Bloomington home using security camera footage from nearby businesses and traffic cameras on Interstate 35. There, officers reportedly found clothing worn by the alleged robbers and a teller’s purse from the Premier Bank.
McGowan reportedly used $3,500 of his take during the January robbery to pay past due rent.
It was the second time in three months and third time in three years the Fifth Street bank had been robbed. This fall the bank announced plans to relocate to a more prominent location along Hwy. 3 and Second Street.
Bloomington-based Southgate Apartments management reported that the car driven from the robbery to the suburb was driven by McGowan. The apartment was in the process of evicting McGowan due to past due rent. Court documents state McGowan provided the apartment complex with an approximately $3,517 check to pay the rent the day of the robbery.
In exchange for pleading guilty to the robbery, McGowan was not prosecuted for two other area bank robberies — Oct. 27, 2018 at the same Premier Bank and Dec. 22, 2018 at the New Market Bank in Lakeville — and illegally purchasing five guns.
As part of the plea agreement, McGowan agreed to pay $36,303 in restitution, including $19,687 to Premier Bank for the October 2018 robbery, another $11,526 for the one in January and $5,099 for the Lakeville heist, court records show.