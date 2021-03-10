Faribault High School senior Kylie Petricka understands that music has the power to make people happy, and with the coronavirus pandemic continuing one year after its onset, a mood boost is just what many people need.
In praticular, Petricka has thought about older adults living in senior centers and nursing homes, where visitor restrictions and loneliness continues to impact residents. Although she doesn't know anyone in this situation, she’s heard from others about the tough times seniors have experienced in the last year.
This understanding gave Petricka an idea for her National Honors Society project. Based on a project that started at Faribault Middle School last year, Petricka collected 22 videos of band, orchestra and choir students from FHS and the middle school and sent the playlist to local nursing homes and senior living facilities.
“With COVID and everything going on this year I thought it would be really nice if we could connect more with the seniors …” Petricka said. “So I thought about the music program because the middle school did that around the same time last year.”
“Songs for Souls” is a project Faribault Middle School band director Elizabeth Barron started last year in conjunction with other music directors after schools closed last spring in response to COVID-19.
“At the beginning of distance learning, we brainstormed what we want students to get out of this time,” Barron said in May 2020. “… We want students to understand the power music can have in connecting people together, even from a distance.”
Petricka is an orchestra student herself and plays the bass as well as other instruments. But for her “Songs for Souls” clip, she and her sister Stacie, a freshman at FHS, played “Heart and Soul” on the piano.
In putting together her playlist, Petricka received videos featuring saxophones, violins, cellos, trumpets, flutes, clarinets and vocalists. Faribault Middle School music students recorded songs they’d been practicing, and high school students recorded their own solos. Petricka then made a YouTube playlist called “Songs for Souls 2021” and emailed the link to nursing homes and senior centers for online viewing.
Based on feedback from activities directors at the facilities, Petricka said the seniors really enjoyed the music selections.
“It made me feel a lot better that I was at least trying to help the community and keep our community happy, especially for our seniors who really need that during this time,” Petricka said. “I felt important in a way that I was giving back to the community in such a positive way.”