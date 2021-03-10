After a recent vehicle crash that left the front end of their historic town hall boarded up, Warsaw Township residents have asked the town board to look at replacing the hall altogether.
The crash was severe enough to force the township to hold its annual meeting at the Morristown Community Center. Faribault-based construction firms Met-Con and Healy submitted bids to fix it up, which came in at around $30,000.
Even before the annual meeting, Board Chair Ryan Witte said that township officials were inclined to look into building a new building instead of fixing up the old one. However, they wanted to secure permission from residents before even looking into it.
Although bids haven’t been solicited yet, it’s clear that the project won’t be cheap. Witte suggested that the cost could be an additional $100,000 over basic building repairs, and it would come out of the township’s pockets.
Nonetheless, the consensus was clear in favor of building a new town hall. Witte and Supervisor Pat Brown, who’s retiring after 32 years on the township board, said that the investment will be worth it if it helps to prevent future incidents.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn noted that the recent crash was just one of several that have happened at the site in recent years. The town hall’s position behind a T intersection has proven a crash inducer, catching the occasional driver off guard. The problem has persisted even though the County Highway Department installed rumble strips to help alert drivers to stop at the intersection. While one driver failed to stop at the intersection due to thick fog, Dunn said the main issue is with inattentive or impaired drivers.
“When you see a building ahead of you, a normal, attentive brain will tell you that you don’t want to drive into it,” he said.
The new town hall would be positioned differently on the property, reducing the risk of crashes. In addition it would be a bit larger, offering what are now standard amenities like restrooms for both women and men.
That could make the new town hall, expected to sit on the same property but be positioned differently, a more attractive place for organizations like 4-H to host events. In addition, township officials said they’ll explore purchasing a bit of extra land from the neighboring yard, providing additional parking space and flexibility for the new layout.
Treasurer Ron Kuball expressed confidence that the township could pay for the new town hall while avoiding an increase to the levy or being forced to issue debt by shifting its finances over the next few years and utilizing cash reserves.
“Now is really the time to go ahead with this — there’s been enough damage out there,” he said.
Milt Plaisance, who preceded Brown on the Township Board before spending 24 years on the County Board, recalled that the issue was a problem even in the 1980s. Then, the Township Board he served on was forced to pay repair costs after a similar crash.
Though he’s known for his fiscally cautious approach to government, Plaisance said the project makes a lot of sense. Should the township need to borrow money, he noted that it could benefit from low interest rates — but expressed confidence that it wouldn’t come to that.