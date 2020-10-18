A Burnsville man was killed Sunday morning in a single-car crash on Interstate 35. He's the sixth person to die on Rice County roads this year.
Of the six fatalities, five, including the victim in Sunday's crash, were not wearing seat belts or helmets.
Adam Frank Zaccardi, 22, was a passenger in a Ford pickup reportedly traveling north on the interstate about a mile north of the Hwy. 21 exit. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver, Zander Joseph Zaccardi, 21, of Columbia Heights, lost control of the truck at about 8 a.m., which went through the median, rolled and came to rest in the SB lanes of I-35.
Zander Zaccardi, and another passenger, Berrard Wilfred Alan, 43, of Blaine, received non-life threatening injuries. Both were belted, the report said, and were taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Adam Zaccardi was declared dead at the scene.
Last week, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported that so far this year 71 fatalities involved an unbelted motorist. That's compared with 54 at this time last year.
The Faribault Fire Department and North Ambulance assisted at the scene.