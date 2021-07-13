When it comes to a child's well being, the Children's Defense Fund's 2021 Kids Count Data Book ranks Minnesota third in the nation.
The data compiles information from 16 indicators within four key domains: economic well being, education, health, and family and community context. But although improvements were made within Minnesota, not everyone flourished equally. The 2021 Kids Count Data Interactive shows racial disparities for Minnesota children who live in poverty (37% African American, 17% Latino and 6% white/non-Hispanic).
“While we are happy that Minnesota is ranked third based on the Kids Count indicators, when we disaggregate the data by race and ethnicity, we find that our Black, Indigenous and children of color are having a very different experience of Minnesota," Bharti Wahi, executive director of Children’s Defense Fund-Minnesota, said in a press release. "Our state has some of the most pronounced disparities in outcomes for the children. As we move out of the pandemic and take a look at our long-standing disparities, we have an obligation to rebuild a stronger and more equitable Minnesota where marginalized children can flourish, policymakers center child and youth well-being, and communities wield power to make change.”
To ensure underserved populations get the services they need to improve child and family well being, local entities like county Public Health departments and early childhood team members are embracing the approach of going to the people instead of waiting for the people to come to them.
According to Amy Caron, director of Public Health for Steele and Dodge counties, a community health assessment has revealed that fear of eviction, job loss and mental health issues disproportionately affect populations of color in her service area. During the pandemic, these concerns bubbled to the top.
“I personally went out and delivered essential services to people the first 18 months or so [of the pandemic] and realized there’s quite an inequity,” Caron said. “[Pandemic-related challenges] were hitting some of our populations more (than others).”
In talking with people in the migrant and Hispanic populations of Steele and Dodge counties, Caron said some reported they had good access to health care while others were hesitant to access traditional healthcare systems. This had little to do with how the systems are set up, she said, but more so with the fact that many in the migrant population enter and leave the community without health care workers knowing. As a result, this population may get missed.
As families operate in survival mode and with families worrying about where to get their next meal and how to pay the rent, Caron pointed out that children, too, are impacted.
“We have had close connections with area schools, and they’re reporting that sometimes the safest place for kids is when they’re in school,” Caron said.
For Dodge and Steele Counties, caron said Public Health has made a concerted effort to reach hard-to-reach populations through programs like family home visits. More recently, Caron said Public Health received community grant funding to deliver increased services to minority populations. A free clinic that serves Steele County is in the process of joining with HealthFinders which serves Rice County residents.
“Our moving forward, from our public health agency, is knowing we have well-established programs in place but also a lot of work to do today,” Caron said. We’re going to keep these health inequities at the top of our list. We feel that’s important, and the pandemic has highlighted that for us.”
Like Dodge and Steele counties, Rice County Public Health produces a community health assessment every five years. Looking at this assessment from 2019, Sara Coulter, a Rice County Public Health supervisor, noted disparities similar to those Caron reported among minority populations.
“In Rice County, our Latino and East African immigrants disproportionately struggle with some of the core things that build up our health,” Coulter said. “Employment and income, access to healthcare, access to transportation and housing; those do limit those opportunities to be healthy. The bottom line ends up being, when people talk about these disparities in Minnesota, we can’t just say that doesn’t happen here locally.”
Coulter said the majority of respondents in a 2021 survey sent to random Rice County households were white older women, so Rice County is currently developing a survey to more accurately capture feedback of the county’s diverse population.
One data point Coulter mentioned, a statistic from Rice County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, shows 80% of renter households are cost burdened. Though not yet published, Coulter said one goal in Rice County is to decrease the number of households in that category. This isn’t Public Health work alone, she said, but a partner project that will impact community health by contributing to financial and social stability.
One of the points Coulter noticed in the Kids Count data for Minnesota is an increase in low-birth weight babies, which is at 6.9%.
“I’m really sad to see that one increasing,” Coulter said. “That’s awful because there’s so much we can do about it.”
What contributes to improved birth weight outcomes, Coulter said, is if the mother is a non-smoker, at a healthy weight and increases her hemoglobin levels. Another way to improve birth outcomes, she said, is to enroll in the Women, Infants and Children program offered through Rice County Public Health.
Based on information through WIC, Coulter said a disparity in low birth weight exists based on income. Those who participate in WIC for more than three months, according to Coulter, have better birth outcomes.
One of the goals of Rice County Public Health is to reduce obesity numbers among children enrolled in WIC. Looking at the data by the race of 2- to 5-year-olds, Coulter said 41% of Hispanic children enrolled in WIC are considered overweight or obese. In comparison, 28% of white children and 23% of Somali children in WIC are overweight or obese.
Coulter believes the community experience of the Latinx population could contribute to this disparity in children’s weight. She quoted a surveyed Latinx parent, who said, “I would prefer to stay home rather than confront someone who is upset that they saw you and they think you are Mexican” of their grocery shopping experience in Rice County. Feelings like these, Coulter said, lead parents to shop at convenience stores that may not sell fresh produce and other healthy foods available at grocery stores.
Addressing the issue of childhood obesity comes down to community linkage, Coulter said. Rice County Public Health is working on its referral process into its healthcare system, connecting families to pediatric providers and community services to increase education for parents around nutrition and physical activity. That involves ensuring young families access parks, utilize green spaces and know the locations of bike/walking trails.
A teen check-up program, well child services, family planning programs for those who are under-insured are some of the programs Rice County Public Health offers to address the needs of the community.
“We locate ourselves in places where people already are to make it easier for them to get vaccinated,” Coulter said. “We go to the people rather than asking the people to come to us.”
Wellness in education
Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota identifies education as one of four domains to assess child well being.
Nationally, Minnesota ranks seventh in education according to Kids Count data. But there is still room for improvement as the data shows 62% of fourth graders are not proficient in reading, and 56% of eighth graders are not proficient in math.
The most recent Kids Count data shows that 52% of Minnesota children ages 3 and 4 are not in school. With one of its district strategies centered around family engagement, Faribault Public Schools has set out to improve this data point.
“In early childhood, we believe that it is essential to create intentional partnerships with our families who have young children to support their goals and dreams for their children,” said Olivia Sage, early learning coordinator for Faribault Public Schools. “There is a need for our engagement to be culturally relevant and for our teachers to adapt a culturally responsive mindset to reach all of our student population in Faribault.”
In conjunction with community partners like Help Me Grow and Faribault Youth Investment, Sage said the early childhood department is working to reach more 3- and 4-year-olds. Faribault Reads, which promotes reading to children, kicked off this summer with book giveaways that include representations of different races and ethnic backgrounds.
Collaborating with district principals and community partners, Sage said the early childhood team is creating a “robust outreach plan” to identify children under 5 and connect them to programming and support for their families’ needs.
“All of this work is done to ensure a solid, well-rounded support plan is in place for young children and their families prior to entering kindergarten,” Sage said. “FPS wants to be a part of a solid foundation that meets the needs of all learners.”