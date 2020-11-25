From Christmas decorations, wrapping paper, toys for all ages, backpacks, socks, hats, mittens, stuffed animals, personal hygiene products and stocking stuffers, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Faribault is offering an array of products for those in need this holiday season.
Though set up in a different fashion than previous years due to COVID-19 restrictions, volunteers still put in their time to help sort and organize items, and generous members of the community and businesses still donated items to gift to others. Due to clients not permitted inside the building, St. Vincent de Paul was unable to have in-person “shopping” for gifts. Since they are dedicated to continuing to provide Christmas cheer, organizers developed a process to follow appropriate safety measures for both clients and volunteers.
Current and new clients of the Society may request a Christmas box distribution for family members by contacting the St. Vincent office to register (507-334-2100) or completing a registration form and returning it to the drop box at St. Vincent. Registration includes the client providing demographic information for contact and gender and age of children, from ages 1-14 so appropriate gifts may be selected.
Volunteers will use this sheet to fill each Christmas box. Clients will be contacted when the boxes are ready for distribution. This is open to current clients, grandparents of client children and anyone who can qualify for food/clothing assistance at St. Vincent de Paul. Some hygiene products, clothing and shoes will be part of the distribution as supplies last, so it is important that each child’s clothing and shoe size be provided. Appropriate age children/teen books will be distributed. The client may also want to provide a “Santa list” for each child that would assist the volunteers in filling each box.
An appointment will be made with the client for pickup at the northwest door of the building located at 617 Third Ave. N.W., Faribault beginning Friday. Contents of each box packed will be based on availability of items.
Helping those in need
For the last 10-12 years, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Faribault Charter Member Dennis Germann said the Christmas room — where all items for the Christmas box distribution are located — was run by several ladies who took the project on to give gifts to kids. Following health problems this year, Germann took over the reigns to help organize the distribution.
“It’s just a lot of generosity,” said Germann of the donations received. “An example is Divine Mercy Catholic School hosting a toy drive, and we’ll pick up from them in December. People just bring in these types of things, it’s been a wonderful, uplifting kind of experience.”
The vocation of the Society’s members, who are called Vincentians, is to follow Christ through service to those in need and members show their commitment through person-to-person contact and serving in hope.
Some of Germann’s tasks included labeling all tubs of items by age/gender to make it easier for volunteers to find/box items. Though the Christmas boxes are intended for ages 1-14, if there are three children and only two qualify, Germann said he doesn’t feel it’s fair for one child to be left out if they are 16, so he set aside some older-aged gifts and intends to include items like gift cards to give away. Dozens of mittens, hats and scarves were also donated by generous members of the community, some made and some bought. Those interested in donating gifts for the Society to give away are welcome to do so, though the items must be in new/like-new condition.
Along with help from Germann and other Charter Members, volunteers also played a key role in the organization of the items. They will also help with the packing and distribution of the boxes. On Wednesday, Amy Simmons and her two daughters, Anna, 13, and Molly, 10, stopped by to help Germann with some other needed tasks.
Though only her first time helping in the Christmas room, Molly said she enjoyed helping people and giving people gifts.
“It’s almost more fun to give people gifts than to receive them,” added Molly.
Anna, who helped out one Saturday several weeks ago, said it was fun helping out people that are less fortunate.
Numerous other volunteers have been helping sort and put items, like the stocking stuffers and hats and mittens, into individual bags, said Amy.
Germann added the most important thing is for clients to get their information to the Society so organizers and volunteers can serve them.