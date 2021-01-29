A law enforcement search of a vehicle early Thursday reportedly netted nearly ½ pound of methamphetamine, ammunition and felony charges against a Faribault man.
Trevor Steven St. Martin, 41, is charged with first-degree meth possession and an ammunition violation.
Court documents state St. Martin was charged after a Faribault police officer was on patrol early Thursday morning on the west side of town near an area where stolen vehicles, narcotics, people with felony warrants and firearms had been recently found.
The officer reportedly knew St. Martin’s driving status was revoked and pulled over the vehicle he was driving. Several tools and boxes of items were found in the back seat, including a safe. The officer was aware that St. Martin and someone he knew had been involved in a property theft and that he had been selling meth out of a safe and storing it in plastic storage containers.
Nearly 193 grams of meth, described as being the size of a softball, was reportedly found inside the safe. The two smaller bags allegedly weighed a total of more than 3 grams.
According to court documents, a K-9 alerted law enforcement to the presence of controlled substances within the vehicle. Inside the glove box, a pipe with meth residue was found. The trunk of the vehicle reportedly contained a box with 20 shotgun shells inside.
St. Martin was convicted of felony drug possession in October 2016 and August 2017, making it illegal for him to possess firearms, ammunition and explosives.
Court documents state $2,870 in cash was found in St. Martin’s sweatshirt. St. Martin allegedly told law enforcement that the safe “showed up in his vehicle about 24 hours earlier and he does not know what is in it.”
Judge Joseph Weiners set conditional bail for St. Martin at $50,000 Friday. As of Friday morning he was in custody.
St. Martin is currently on probation for the 2017 conviction on drug possession.