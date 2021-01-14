Following a year of classes that were either postponed, canceled or moved online, the Paradise Center of the Arts has kicked off 2021 by easing back into in-person activities.
In January, two new classes might pique the interest of artists itching to bring splashes of color into a graying world of winter. One is meant to engage the imagination of creative adults while the other is a new opportunity for children.
For the adults
You don’t have to believe in fairies to participate in pottery artist Dianne Lockerby’s upcoming class.
Fairy houses can go in a garden or a living room, and no two of the pint-size residences ever turn out exactly the same. Some are round, some square, and some look like castles or mud huts. That’s what makes pottery fun for Lockerby, who has an “anything goes” approach to leading a six-week fairy house class for adults.
“Chances are we’ll hang around on Thursday nights longer than the six weeks,” Lockerby said. “ I’m not intending for people to be done in two to three weeks. It’s a long, slow process.”
Lockerby’s class runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at the Paradise Center for the Arts and continues at the same time every Thursday through Feb. 25. Pre-registration is required by calling PCA at 507-332-7372 or emailing info@paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, up to 10 adults may participate in the class. If enough people express interest in the fairy house building, Lockerby may schedule more classes. Whatever the case, she said participants are expected to be healthy and wear masks.
The fairy house class is for adults of any skill level. Lockerby said it will help participants to have some prior experience with clay if they want to make an elaborate house, and depending on their skill level, they may even produce two in the six-week time frame. During the allotted weeks, she will encourage participants to come to the PCA clay studio outside of the regular class time so they don’t rush to finish.
Lockerby has previously taught fairy house classes for children, in which she shows them how to make different types of roofs, how to achieve the brick or wood slab effect for the house siding, and how to apply different impressions to make various textures. For the more individualized adult class, Lockerby encourages participants to bring in their own ideas from magazines, catalogues or Pinterest.
Whoever she teaches, Lockerby said she doesn’t “lead by the nose” or interfere with someone else’s artistic expression. The advantage to being a beginner in a class with experts, she said, is being able to observe different techniques to try right then or another time. Apart from making fairy houses, she said participants will learn skills they can apply to other pottery creations, like bakeware.
“The one comment I get from people pertaining to clay, is it is quite relaxing,” Lockerby said. “There is no great schedule that says we have to get this done in the next hour. You can cover it up and the next time take off with it again.”
For the kids
Many area residents in their 50s often tell PCA Executive Director Heidi Nelson about their memories of going to the Paradise, then a movie theater, as children.
On Saturdays, their parents would drop them off for a matinee and pick them up a couple hours later. Nelson herself has great memories of going to see movies as a child and wanted to replicate that feeling for a new generation of kids.
The PCA movie theater is a thing of the past, but the new opportunity Nelson had in mind relates to artistic expression. Beginning Jan. 30, children ages 7 to 12 are invited to an Art for Kids workshop at the Paradise Center from 10 a.m. to noon the last Saturday of the month. A maximum number of children may register each time, and parents are welcome to stay or even volunteer if they choose.
With an entire closet full of art supplies, Nelson said she or PCA Operations Manager Julie Fakler will introduce a new project every session. For one idea, Nelson would like to show children how to capture positive future plans, like summer activities or sports they want to try, in a vision board.
“Some weeks it might be making beads out of magazines or painting with watercolors,” Nelson said. “I hope it takes off; I think it will be fun.”
Nelson asks that participants sign up early so she and Falker know what to prepare for art supplies. Because registration only covers one session, they could end up serving a completely new group of children each time. If volunteers become consistent, Nelson said the group of children they serve may increase in the future.
By charging just $5 per child each session, Nelson hopes the workshops attracts a new group of young artists.
“We do have a population of people who don’t want to spend $18 for a class but would like their kid to be introduced to something artistic,” Nelson said. “Especially for kids who don’t have these art supplies at home, we want to give them an opportunity.”