A longtime Faribault area business tailored to the needs of beloved canine companions has moved from its longtime to a spacious, modern digs on the east side of Faribault.
On June 22, Muddy Paws Resort officially left behind its longtime lakeside home off of Cedar Lake Avenue on the west side of Faribault, for 3839 Kenyon Boulevard off of Highway 60.
Once known as “Camp Canine Kennels,” the business was recently rebranded by Owner Jessica Stricker to reflect its changing model. Over her 17 years running the business, Stricker has shifted Muddy Paws away from its traditional boarding-heavy focus.
Today, Muddy Paws is focused heavily on providing day care, grooming, puppy training and other services for dogs, tailored to the needs of loving owners who want nothing but the best for their canine companions.
With 15,000 square feet of space, the new facility is much larger than its older one, but Stricker has little interest in dramatically expanding the business. Instead, she plans on keeping the business smaller so as to provide personal care for every dog.
“This is a business of relationships,” she said. “It’s super important to me that we stay small, that we know our customers on a first name basis and know their dogs.”
Stricker said that on average, about 80 dogs per day make their way to Muddy Paws per day. Roughly half of those dogs are just there for daycare, ready to be picked up when their owners return later in the day.
By providing personalized care and activities for each dog, Stricker said that Muddy Paws has managed to overcome dogs’ traditional dislike of boarding facilities. In fact, she said that many dogs actually look forward to coming to Muddy Paws.
“Dogs pull their owners to the front door because its no longer a negative for them to come — it’s like dropping your kid off at summer camp,” she said.
Sue Harty, of Owatonna, has sent her dog Harper, a shih tzu-King Charles spaniel mix, Harper, to Muddy Paws for nearly a decade. Harty decided to send her dog to Muddy Paws upon the recommendation of a friend, and has been a loyal customer since.
Harper goes to Muddy Paws whenever Harty needs to leave town or tend to urgent personal matters. Harty has always chosen a "premium" level boarding package for Harper, which includes extra amenities and activities. Harty said that staff have always been highly accommodating, even in cases where she hasn't been able to let staff know in advance. In addition to the boarding service, Harper gets a full grooming every five to six weeks from Muddy Paws staff.
"You can tell everybody there enjoys their job and loves the dogs," Harty said. "The biggest thing that I appreciate is the compassion they have for our furry pets. They treat them like they’re their own dogs."
Stricker has worked at Camp Canine/Muddy Paws since she was 15 and took it over from its original owners when they retired. Immediately after taking over the business, Stricker said she knew that a facility upgrade was needed.
After acquiring 16.5 acres of land along the Straight River in 2006, Stricker began building the new facility bit by bit. Even now, she said there’s a few parts of the building that aren’t complete, but it’s finally ready for its most important residents.
Stricker said she was initially a bit concerned that moving to the opposite side of Faribault could jeopardize its relationships with customers who might find the new location much less convenient. However, the facility's attendance hasn't skipped a beat.
With five different outdoor courtyards/play spaces, there’s now plenty of room for dogs to run around in. Indoor facilities have also been dramatically upgraded, with each dog getting its own “suite” to relax in.
“It’s like going from Motel 6 to the Hilton,” she said. “It provides much more of a home-like environment.”
Most of all, Stricker said there’s no substitute for the personal relationships her staff are able to build up with each dog — and its owners. From nature hikes to bedtime stories to games of fetch, Muddy Paws staff spend lots of time one on one, bonding with each dog. All those activities are designed to ensure that dogs have their emotional needs met, even though they’re away from home. The relationships dogs have with Muddy Paws staff are often so close that staff are the first to notice when something isn’t quite right with a dog.
“We know these dogs just as if they were are own, and I don’t want that to change,” she said. “You can’t effectively care for a dog if you don’t know them well.”