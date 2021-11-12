Rice County residents could see some state investment for local projects from the state government in the coming year. At least that's what officials from Faribault and Northfield hope.
Members of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee toured sites of proposed investment across southern Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday. The proposed projects, including renovations to Faribault’s Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and the Blind and the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault, as well as the Mill Towns State Trail in Northfield, were presented to committee members throughout the afternoon.
The Legislature is expected to approve a bonding package during the 2022 session. But before the package is finalized, committee members tour the state to meet with local officials and discuss their proposals. A Senate committee will be in the region next week to hear bonding proposals before determining its priority list of projects.
The governor is also expected to recommend projects for a bonding bill, though that won't likely be released. until early next year.
Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and the Blind
The House committee’s Faribault tour began with a presentation by Terry Wilding, superintendent of the Minnesota State Academies. Because Wilding is deaf, his presentation was given in sign language and translated into spoken English for committee members.
The Minnesota State Academies are requesting $6.5 million to renovate three dormitories on the campus of the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind, or Blind School, as well as a building on the campus of the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, or Deaf School.
The Blind School dormitories, Wilding said, have been only minimally remodeled and upgraded since they were constructed in 1982. The renovation would seek to redesign and remodel the area to meet current American Disability Act standards for accessibility, as well as replace new window systems to enhance student security and conserve energy.
“This dorm needs to be changed so our kids have full accessibility … same as what you would have at home,” Wilding said.
Renovations to Pollard Hall, a Deaf School building which was constructed in 1937, would include upgrades to the fire alarm, electrical and communication systems, as well as a replacement of the 80-year-old steam radiation heating system with new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Air quality and energy conservation would also be greatly improved by the renovation, as would the addition of new shower areas, restroom facilities, remodeled bedrooms and modifications to other parts of the building that would make it ADA-accessible.
Asked by a House committee member how Minnesota State Academy students fared during periods of distance learning the previous year, Wilding said things had been very difficult.
“Our kids did not do well in distance learning,” he said, explaining that asking parents to provide accommodations for the daily schooling of their deaf and blind children was very challenging. “In-person is definitely a better place for us.”
Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault
The state Department of Corrections is requesting $7.3 million for renovations and an addition to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault, the state's largest prison by population. On Thursday, 1,711 offenders were on site. Capacity is 2,000.
The proposed project includes the demolition of a two-story brick building in dangerously poor condition, the construction of a new 4,400 square foot single-story addition for additional programming, renovation of an existing 19,500 square foot building and other site improvements.
Tracy Beltz, the prison's warden, told the House committee that because about 95% of the incarcerated population is eventually released back into the community, MCF-Faribault takes rehabilitation “extremely seriously.”
In order to do that rehabilitative work, though, Beltz said, certain treatments and programming opportunities need to be available to inmates, which she said, can't be offered due to a lack of space.
“If we could gain this programming space, we would be able to utilize it so much more effectively and really work with these guys in a meaningful way so that when they get out, they stay out,” Beltz said.
Beltz and other MCF-Faribault officials also said that in order for meaningful work to get done at the facility, inmates and staff both need to feel safe, which they said would be greatly helped by additional renovation to facilities, some of which are water damaged, collapsing or otherwise in need of repair.
The facility has had many incarnations over the past 143 years, including a state hospital which closed in the late 1980s. In 1989, the Legislature approved its conversion to a correctional facility.
Mill Towns State Trail
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell began her presentation of the city’s request for just over $7.5 million in state bond funds to complete the land acquisition, pre-design, design, construction and development of the Mill Towns State Trail. If completed, it will run from Northfield’s Riverside Park to the Waterford Historic Bridge in southern Dakota County.
Pownell, who spoke to the group from the city's Riverside Lions Park, emphasized the importance of the project for the future connection of the Mill Towns State Trail to the Sakatah Singing Hills Trail in Faribault and the Cannon Valley Trail to the north.
Northfield, Pownell said, is an historic river town and a destination for visitors.
"We have amenities such as hotels, restaurants and small shops," she said. "This is a significant regional community and economic development opportunity for the state that can provide recreational opportunities for all Minnesotans to enjoy.”
Pownell also emphasized the project’s role in helping the city of Northfield achieve its goal of being a 100% carbon-free community by 2040 by providing 10 additional miles of bike and pedestrian infrastructure. It would also help the city address inequity, she said, by providing transportation alternatives to vehicles for economically disadvantaged communities.
The proposed timeline for the Mill Towns State Trail is completion of design by 2023, project bidding beginning in 2023 and construction planned for 2024.
After the presentation was completed, Rep. Fue Lee, D-Minneapolis, chair of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee and a Carleton College graduate, said that the committee's recommendations regarding which communities’ projects should be funded with state funds will be decided in January. Right now, he said, the important thing is for committee members to hear from local communities about the projects that are important to them.
“We saw with the pandemic that the use of our outdoors with the trails is critically needed, and this is something we should really consider when we think about the larger picture of how do we make investment into the livelihood of all Minnesotans," Lee said.
He added that the state is “in a good budgetary situation,” with the ability to bond for over $3.3 billion for local projects in 2022.
“So I think it’s critical for us to use this as an opportunity,” Lee said.