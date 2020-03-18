Following Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency issued Friday, local Minnesota government offices have shut down temporarily, declaring states of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
To protect workers and customers from the spread of COVID-19, government officials have found ways for residents to access essential services while keeping their distance.
City of Owatonna/Steele County
The city of Owatonna and Steele County have been operating under a state of emergency since both made a verbal agreement Monday. The Owatonna City Council declared an official state of emergency Tuesday evening, Steele County agreed to do so during an emergency meeting with its Board of Commissioners Wednesday.
An emergency operation center has been activated in Steele County, and Owatonna Fire Chief Michael Johnson serves as the emergency management director. Working through emergency operation systems, Johnson said part of the process is identifying practices and procedures that ensure essential services (the police department, ambulance and medical services among others) continue functioning during the coronavirus pandemic. Part of that involves providing protective equipment to local officials to prevent them from being exposed to other people.
“We’re trying to make sure we have central function services not just for today but for the future as things change,” Johnson said. “Part of this is to protect the public and employees.”
Owatonna City Hall was the only government building that closed in the community as of Wednesday. While operations continue internally, in-person appointments may be arranged in severe cases. Effective 7 a.m. Thursday, the Administration Center, Annex, Community Corrections, Public Works Facility, Landfill Office (facility still open), and Four Seasons Centre will close until April 17. Courts will remain open, though restrictions will be applied.
Complying with protocols set forth by the World Health Organization and executive orders issued by President Trump, Johnson said government offices will refrain from holding meetings with more than 10 people at a time, practice social distancing and spread staff apart. Following Walz’s peacetime emergency, bars and restaurants will also remain closed for 14 days with the exception of deliveries and curbside pickups.
Steele County Public Health also plays a role in the county’s emergency operation system. As a COVID-19 testing site, SCPH staff asks that clients with cold or flu symptoms call ahead of time rather than simply showing up, putting others at risk.
City of Faribault/Rice County
Rice County has not declared a state of emergency, but the Faribault City Council declared one during an emergency weekend meeting.
Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst, the city's emergency manager, said Faribault City Hall is still open, but not for normal business. The top two levels of the building are closed, and anyone who has questions in person will be funneled into the lower level. Staff prefers customers make payments online or use the drop box outside the building, but not every department is set up that way, said Dienst. The Rice County Courthouse also restricts public access.
“We’re discouraging people from coming in unless they absolutely have something that needs to be done,” Dienst said.
The Police and Fire departments continue responding to calls, but medical emergencies are handled with the cooperation of ambulance responders. That way, the number of first responders who come in contact with a sick person becomes limited.
According to a press release, Rice County Housing remains open. All in-person meetings have been cancelled until further notice but may be requested if needed. Staff will notify clients to return documents via fax, mail or email. To ensure those with appointments return all the necessary documents, the mailings will include a return checklist. All inspections will also be cancelled.
Rice County government offices remain open, but the administration advises clients to avoid person-to-person interactions, especially for those experiencing cold or flu symptoms, and instead access services via email, mail, fax or phone. Clients may also use an external drop box at the Government Services building, which will be checked frequently each day.
“We continue following the guidance of CDC, and we will do our best as the city to keep people informed throughout this whole situation,” Dienst said.
Waseca County
Effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, Waseca County halted public access to most county buildings until 4:30 p.m. April 3.
The sheriff's office remains open, and court services and court administration will continue scheduled services. However, Waseca County License Bureau, courthouse, Highway Building, Community Services, Solid Waste Facility and Extension Office have temporarily closed. Customers may continue placing calls to these locations as staff remains available to serve customer needs.
See future updates on Waseca County at www.co.waseca.mn.us.
Dakota County
Dakota County's state of emergency took effect starting Tuesday and will last until April 1.
According to a press release, closures include all libraries, service and license centers, park buildings and in-person appointments. The county temporarily stopped front desk and walk-up services, but in-person appointments will be rescheduled through county staff.
Le Sueur County
Le Sueur County declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning. County buildings will cut off public access while courts remain open.