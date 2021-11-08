In Jim Glynn's eyes, Veterans Day is one of the most important holidays.
The World War II veteran has fond memories of taking part in Veterans Day programs when he was a young boy, something that still takes place to this day. Students, school staff and members of the community are invited to gather Thursday at several area events to remember and recognize all who've served.
Faribault
Bethlehem Academy students, faculty and staff invite all veterans and interested members of the public to join them at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Van Orsow Auditorium for a Veterans Day program.
Retired Major Dan Rasmussen, U.S. Marine Corps, National Guard and Army Reserves veteran will be the honored guest and speak about his 36-year military career. The event includes the presentation of colors by members of the Rice County Central Veterans Association, patriotic performances by the Bethlehem Academy Band and Choir, and a reading by the winner of a school-wide poetry contest on veterans and patriotism. Masks are recommended during the ceremony.
With a draft number of 29, Rasmussen signed up to serve on Friday, Aug. 13, 1971. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1972 for his three-month Officer Candidate School training; after which he married his wife Karen. The highlight of his 36 years of service was working with his home congregation in Billings, Montana, to sponsor his Vietnamese interpreter from the camp. Following Rasmussen’s initial service, he joined the National Guard, and for a time, served in the Army Reserves, both as an officer and enlisted until he retired on Jan. 31, 2008.
Currently, he serves in the Honor Guard and had two terms as commander of the American Legion. He and his wife have three adult children, two daughters and one son. Two followed in his military footsteps, one serving in the Army and one in the Navy. They also have five grandchildren.
Rice County area veterans present a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Rice County Veterans Memorial, with a noon luncheon at the American Legion Post 43.
Jim Glynn, also the "Last Man" of the Post 43, is the honored veteran for Veteran's Day 2021. The Last Man's group stems from a tradition that began on May 8, 1948 honoring all those who served, meeting yearly and making a toast to all who had fallen.
Glynn enlisted in the Navy at 17, after finally convincing his father to sign off on it. He shipped out to the Great Lakes training center for three months of training, on his 18th birthday. He was discharged in August 1946.
Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6 to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores. There will also be another option with each individually packaged breakfast that's available via contactless drive-thru in Hy-Vee store parking lots.
At Faribault Public Schools, though there will not be an all school Veterans Day assembly this yea, though the FHS Honor Society has something special in store for students and staff.
Honor Society Advisor Katelynn Beaupre and Co-advisor Lindsey Bernier said members are asking all teachers to show a video and complete an activity with their second hour class on Thursday.
The video is put together by the Honor Society officers and includes all of the traditional elements of the assembly.
As for the activity, Honor Society members ask students to complete a star honoring someone they know who is a veteran. If a student doesn't know a veteran, they can make one for a staff member who is a veteran or just a broader "Thanks for your service" star.
Kenyon
All veterans are invited to the Kenyon VFW at 8 a.m. Thursday for rolls and coffee and following the 10 a.m. program at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School for lunch.
This year's program at the school will feature speaker Tyler Kistner, who was an active duty Marines for 10 years and ran for the Minnesota's 2nd District Congressional seat.
Northfield
American Legion Post 84 Commander Ray Ozmun says the Legion and VFW will host a short program at 11 a.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park. The program will include a short volley and salute to colors. Ozmun says they will try to hold the program regardless of the current weather conditions.
On Sunday, the local American Legion and VFW, and Believet join Northfield Beyond the Yellow Ribbon to present a Veterans Day service from 3 to 5 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Believet presents a demonstration at 3 p.m., followed by a presentation by the American Legion at 3:15 p.m.
The afternoon event includes a light meal of hotdogs/brats, chips, drink and cookies. All are welcome. Organizers will also collect and making holiday cards for deployed local service members. Northfield Public Broadcasting will record the program and replay it on NPB online and Charter Spectrum channel 180 Television | Northfield, MN - Official Website.
Lonsdale
Veterans of the Lonsdale American Legion travel to both Webster's Holy Cross at 8:55 a.m. and Tri-City United's Lonsdale Elementary School at 10:45 a.m. to take part in traditional Veterans Day programs by conducting a flag folding demonstration/narration.
At Holy Cross, history teacher Michael Bass Smith leads the program veterans and family members and/or supporters of Holy Cross are invited to attend. Call the school at 952-652-6100 to reserve a spot.
Veterans interested in attending the 30-minute program at TCU Lonsdale Elementary must RSVP to 507-744-3900.