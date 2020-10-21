Area pedestrians and drivers might catch a glimpse of red as they make their way through the snow this week — ribbons tied around trees and signs heralding the message “Choose to be drug free.”
Mallory Fuchs, chemical health specialist for Faribault Public Schools, and her intern, Minnesota State University, Mankato student Laura Mentele, took time out of their Monday to tie the red ribbons at area businesses participating in Red Ribbon Week.
Celebrated nationwide as a project of the Red Ribbon Campaign, Red Ribbon Week begins every Oct. 23 and lasts through Oct. 31. Red ribbons raise awareness and spark discussions of the harmful effects of drugs. According to Fuchs, this year marks the first time Faribault will observe Red Ribbon Week. Entities like the Rice County Sheriff’s Department, the Faribault Police Department and Allina Health Faribault Clinic agreed to show support of the campaign with red ribbons.
“I just think what Mallory’s doing here is so important, especially during COVID because we do have a lot of students who are distance learning,” said Mentele, who is earning her license to become a drug and chemical health counselor. “Their parents are working, so they have a lot of idle time and free time when they could be doing things they’re not supposed to be doing, so I think it’s important we send out consistent messages about drug and substance abuse.”
Now working full time at Faribault Public Schools, Fuchs' role involves helping students create a drug-free future for themselves.
“I think prevention is really where it does start, which can be hard because we don’t see the impact for a long time,” Fuchs said.
According to data from the most recent Minnesota Student Survey for Rice County, conducted in 2019, the majority of teens in Rice County stay away from drugs. One of the highest statistics showed 3.5% of surveyed eighth graders had used prescription drugs without a doctor’s prescription one to two times within the year. For ninth and 11th graders who were asked the same question, that use dropped to about 2%.
Sixty percent of surveyed eighth graders, 53% of surveyed ninth graders and 63% of surveyed 11th graders said they think people have a great risk of harming themselves physically or in other ways if they use prescription drugs not prescribed for them.
The challenge with drug prevention, Fuchs said, is if the numbers drop, the response could be interpreted as “the campaigns are working,” or “We don’t need the campaigns.” Her goal is to hold these two ideas together and maintain a consistent message that resonates with students.
Focusing on the overall mental wellbeing of students as a preventative measure, Fuchs has also partnered with Allina Health to implement a ‘Chill Zone’ at Faribault High School. That room will soon become available to students if they need a calming space to de-stress.
Fuchs and Mentele hope parents see the Red Ribbon Campaign as an opportunity to talk about drug prevention with their children, and they plan to offer resources on the Faribault Public Schools Chemical Health Department Facebook page. They also plan to create a virtual session in which they address how parents can effectively talk to their children about tough subjects like alcohol and drug abuse. Parents can then watch the video at their own convenience.
“If people can see [the message] in multiple different ways and consistently, that is going to be the best way to prevent substance abuse,” Fuchs said. “Our goal is that the messaging is consistent at home, at school and in the community.”