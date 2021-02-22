A Faribault man serving time in prison for sexually assaulting a minor is facing similar charges with a different victim.
Dylan David LaPointe, 31, Faribault, was charged Feb. 16 in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple acts over time, and one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, in May 2020, a concerned mother contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that her daughter was sexually abused by LaPointe.
The victim gave a statement about the alleged abuse to the social worker. The victim stated she and her family had a close relationship with LaPointe, and that the crimes had occurred at multiple addresses within Morrison County. She said the abuse started when she was “between 6 and 8 years old and lasted until she was approximately 11 years old,” according to the complaint.
The victim stated LaPointe touched her inappropriately both over and under her clothes on a “near daily basis for several years.” She also alleged LaPointe made her perform a sex act on him approximately three times.
She said her family’s relationship with LaPointe ended when a family member found naked pictures of children on his phone, according to the complaint.
LaPointe is currently serving a 153-month sentence for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Crow Wing County. LaPointe pleaded not guilty in April 2019, according to Minnesota court records. As part of a plea agreement, eight other felony criminal sexual conduct charges were dismissed,
LaPointe's next court appearance is set for March 1.