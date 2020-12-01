A bill that has the potential to increase sentencing for those who attempt to harm a Minnesota police officer has secured the support of two local legislators.
Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) and Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) have committed to introducing and carrying the Matson Strong bill through the Minnesota House and Senate in the upcoming legislative session. The bill, if passed would change state law on the maximum sentencing for the attempted murder of a peace officer, a charge being led by Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius and Megan Matson, the wife of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson who was shot in the head while responding to a call in January. Matson was critically injured and will likely have lifelong complications from the shooting, while his assailant, Tyler Janovsky, will spend no more than 35 years in prison.
Two other officers were shot at during the event but were uninjured, adding a maximum 15-year sentencing to the maximum 20-year sentence Janovsky received for shooting Matson. Janovsky, who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder in July, must serve at least two thirds of his prison sentencing before being eligible for parole.
“We just feel that the 20 years is inadequate for officers who have been severely injured in the line of duty,” Cornelius said after announcing her push to change state law. “Being shot at, but not physically harmed (20 years) does seem adequate, but it’s not adequate for officers whose whole lives are affected forever.”
While the process is still new and ongoing, including how those behind the effort will recommend an adequate maximum sentence for defendants who critically injure a peace officer, it is a push that both Petersburg and Jasinski feel passionate about. Petersburg, who lives in Waseca, where Matson was shot, hopes they will be able to include all first responders in the bill.
“We want people to know that when somebody is sacrificing and laying their life out on the line by responding to emergencies that we have protections for them,” Petersburg said. “We already are starting to get a lot of people interested in supporting and pushing this bill forward, and that’s because of the rationale for it: when a police officer is pursuing public safety and trying to protect the rest of us and are fired upon with deadly force, the penalty ought to be reflective of that violation and be a deterrent not to take that particular action.”
Deterrence is also the number one priority for Jasinski as he prepares a bill for the state Senate, adding that he plans for the Matson Strong bill to be atop his to do list moving into the next session, which begins Jan. 5.
“I am a big supporter of law enforcement so I am excited about this bill and how it will address this issue,” Jasinski said. “When a life is so tragically affected by what is going on, such as in Arik’s case, then the sentencing terms should be longer, we need that to send a strong message that we support these people who every single day put their lives on the line.”
Jasinski said he is expecting the bill to have bipartisan support in the Senate, though he knows it will be a harder road to get there due to how the session and committees will look due to COVID-19.
“Zoom meetings just aren’t the same, you don’t get the opportunity to see people and have those conversations in passing — there are so many things you don’t get when you do distance legislating,” Jasinski said. “It’s going to take a lot of extra effort to get this thing through, but I told Megan Matson that this will be the bill I’m going to spend my time on to get this done. It is very important to recognize what happened to her family and that it should never happen again. To do that we need to send a strong message, and this needs to be it.”
Petersburg said he anticipates a bit of push in the House. For the last few years there has been a tendency toward reduced sentencing for various crimes, coupled with the heated debates surrounding police reform following the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With this particular bill, however, Petersburg is hoping for bipartisan support.
“I think this is entirely different, this isn’t a situation where an officer is acting outside of their training or responsibility, this is a situation where they were violated by somebody who was breaking the law,” Petersburg said. “I think all of us realize that we need to do what we can to support and protect our police officers.”
Petersburg believes this case is a prime example of an area where the criminal justice system could be improved.
“This is the system we’re living in now and if we want to make that change into the future we need to work now toward getting it accomplished,” Petersburg said. “This bill will hopefully have some impact.”
Though Cornelius feels a harsher sentence would be appropriate in cases where the officer is critically injured, such as with Matson, Petersburg isn’t sure he feels there needs to be a difference.
“In my opinion, it is all attempt to murder,” he said. Petersburg added that the bill is just in its infancy, and specifics, yet to be addressed, could always end up altered in committee.
Jasinksi echoed Petersburg’s sentiments, but said that ultimately, he wants to ensure that the state don't leave room for a perpetrator to even consider harming a police officer.
“Deterrence is the big, strong word here,” Jasinski said. “I don’t want anyone to just take a shot at an officer and miss so they will get less of a penalty, but if someone is gravely injured then we maybe we should look at a second level. It’s something we are going to have to address as it moves forward.”
Following Janovsky’s sentencing in November, Megan Matson said she believes there will never be a long enough sentence to make up for the time she and her daughters lost with her husband. Arik Matson was shot in early January, not returning home for nine months.
The time to make the change is now, she said, adding that she could endorse different charges depending on whether an office was injured and how serious those injuries were.
"… If they’re able to go back to work that’s great, but in Arik’s situation as of right now he probably cannot go back to work, and that charge should be different,” Matson said. “I feel like being able to have justice for the Thin Blue Line brothers and sisters and to be able to do something so in the future we can get them justice. That’s our purpose.”