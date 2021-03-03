A Faribault man who pleaded guilty last month to physically abusing a 4-year-old boy will spend the next five years on probation.
In placing Deandre Nigel Lamar Noble, 34, on probation, Rice County Judge Jeffrey Johnson stayed Noble’s 365-day jail sentence and ordered him to follow state and federal laws, undertake cognitive skill training, not use controlled substances, take anger management classes and follow other requirements. Noble received a stay of adjudication, meaning if he successfully completes probation, his conviction will be dismissed.
Court documents state Noble was charged after a boy under 4 who he was taking care of between Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019, had bruising on his back and legs.
Noble reportedly told a family member of the child he was upset with the boy because he had a toileting accident and that Noble responded by grabbing the child’s thighs.
In a discussion with investigators, Noble allegedly again admitted to “aggressively squeezing” the child’s thighs while he was being changed, causing him to cry.
Court documents state one of the child's family members Noble has left marks on the boy before and would “aggressively spank” the child and leave bruises on his legs.
Noble was originally also charged with gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child, but that count was dismissed at sentencing. A mugshot for Noble was not available at press time.
In other court reports,
- Ramon Clay Jackson, 51, of Faribault is charged with possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, fifth-degree felony methamphetamine possession and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult in Rice County District Court. Court documents state Jackson was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched Feb. 11 to a Faribault address and found a meth pipe containing drug residue, 30 clear glass pipes and bongs containing meth and marijuana residue in a place a child who lived at the residence could have accessed; along with 3.74 grams of meth in a baggy and 24.69 grams of marijuana in a glass jar and tube. In a bedroom, Minnesota Department of Corrections agents allegedly found an unloaded handgun.
Jackson has numerous convictions on his record, including domestic assault by strangulation, fifth-degree drug possession, and other offenses.