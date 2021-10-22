In an effort to help the environmental challenges facing the world today, the city of Faribault has partnered with the Minnesota GreenCorps to participate in an 11-month internship program, which will run through summer 2022.
The Minnesota GreenCorps program is coordinated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and aims to protect the state’s environment and train future environmental professionals. The internship program works with the federal AmeriCorps program and annually places 50 of those AmeriCorps participants in communities around the state to assist with environmental initiatives.
The participants typically serve their internships from September through August, and the positions are funded through a grant by ServeMinnesota, AmeriCorps and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Sarah Shapiro, a 2021 Carleton College graduate in environmental studies, is Faribault’s current GreenCorps internship. A conversation with one of her college advisors prior to her graduation last spring encouraged her to look into AmeriCorps and its connection with the Minnesota GreenCorps program.
“I knew that I wanted to get involved in an environmental career and try to make the world more environmentally friendly,” Shapiro said. “I was looking to explore a little bit more since I did not have a set career path in mind. So my academic advisor at Carleton recommended I look into AmeriCorps, and that is how I found out about GreenCorps.
“The GreenCorps internship seemed like a real good opportunity to have a little bit of time before going to grad school, while also getting experience in an environmental career.”
A resident of the Washington, D.C., area, Shapiro was involved with campus environmental organizations during her time at Carleton. Her connection with GreenCorps then assigned her to the internship in Faribault for 2021-22.
“With GreenCorps, there are four different focus areas,” Shapiro said. “Air pollution reduction, community readiness and outreach, waste and organics management and green infrastructure. I am part of the air pollution topic area here in Faribault. Pretty much everything I am doing in Faribault is something that is air pollution associated.”
City Planner David Wanberg said that Shapiro is assisting with work done by the city’s Environmental Commission, which advises the City Council on environmental issues and opportunities in the city.
“She will be helping out with four major areas here in Faribault during her internship,” Wanberg said. “First is energy conservation in manufactured home communities and getting those residences up to speed in terms of energy conservation and help them save some money.”
The second part will be helping rental properties in the community integrate energy conservation practices. In both of these situations, the process will include scheduling free visits from Xcel Energy’s Home Energy Squads.
Another area that Shapiro will focus on during the internship will be the city’s efforts to grow its use of electric vehicles in the community.
“Over the next few months, I will be trying to help the city get electric vehicle charging stations,” Shapiro said.
This would initially include possible electric charging stations around City Hall in Faribault.
“The city has some electric fleet vehicles right now, but we would like to make Faribault a city that is a bit more electric vehicle friendly, and having charging stations at City Hall would be part of that,” Shapiro said.
The fourth area of focus that Shapiro has been working on this fall has been taking a tree inventory in the downtown area.
“Trees provide a lot of benefits to the city,” Shapiro said. “For my project, the tree inventory mostly focuses on air pollution reduction and sequestering carbon, but it is really important for energy savings and urban heat islands. So knowing what kind of trees we have and where future plantings could go are really important.
“We are also looking at the status of the trees we have, what kind of species and whether there are a lot of trees that need replacing soon … particularly the areas of town where there are a lot of ash trees that could be threatened.”
In the past, Faribault has had an intern from GreenCorps, but this is the first time the city has had a GreenCorps intern work with the Community and Economic Development Department.
Wanberg said the benefits provided by the city’s association with the program are substantial. In addition, the cost to the city is minimal since the intern’s stipend is paid with funds supplied through AmeriCorps, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and ServeMinnesota. The city’s obligation centers around providing office space in city hall for the GreenCorps intern.
“She (Sarah) is working out great and we are excited to have her here,” Wanberg said. “With a city like Faribault that has limited staff and resources, to have a program like this where the city doesn’t have to pay the salary is super helpful.
“Sarah has done so much with these programs and has helped us do things we wouldn’t have been able to do if she was not here … and we are very positive about that.”
The program has been a plus for Faribault and it has also been a great starting point for Shapiro after her recent graduation from college.
“I definitely feel like I have learned a lot since I have gotten here, and I expect to learn a lot more in the future,” Shapiro said of her time with the GreenCorps internship in Faribault. “This has been good for me career building-wise.”