Christina Angell has been immersed in the art world ever since she was little, particularly in the area of fiber arts.
The Faribault native picked up various art forms from drawing, making things with sticks and leaves, to later being taught how to crochet by her grandmother at age 8 and learning to sew from watching her mother and grandmother. Over the last six years, Angell has filled the role of teacher. This upcoming school year will be Angell's seventh year teaching K-7 students art at St. Odilia School in Shoreview.
Aside from St. Odilia, in the summers during and after college, Angell teaches at The Paradise Center for the Arts. While spending lots of time visiting family in town, she thought it would be fun to teach more in-depth classes she wouldn't normally be able to during the school year.
This week, Angell teaches a class at PCA called, "Fantastic Felting Fun." Participants have the opportunity to design their own felted flag and other pieces using colorful wool roving and felting techniques.
She says her felting class is all about the art of wool and how it can be made to create designs or even patch up holes in clothes. Angell and participants will use felting needles to poke wool roving into felt fabric.
"The more you poke, the more the fibers get embedded in the fabric. You are able to layer colors, create realistic or abstract designs, and like I said this technique can also be used to patch up holes in clothes," said Angell. "So it's a very practical skill to have as well as using it to create actual artworks."
Ever since she became interested in crocheting and sewing, Angell says she's been even more interested in fiber arts. While in school, she took as many art classes as she could and created her own art on the side. In high school at Bethlehem Academy, Angell dipped into the drawing and painting world. She then went to college thinking she had to keep making art, so she went to the College of St. Benedict's and majored in art and minored in education.
"I learned so much about the art world and experimented with so many mediums that I otherwise wouldn't have. Some of my favorite classes were book arts, computer art and pottery," said Angell."
On campus, Angell worked at the art galleries and was able to meet numerous artists and learn how a gallery works. She says she loves teaching youth art is everywhere they look and imagination is a wonderful thing. She recalls a lot of them telling her they wanted to be artists or art teachers when they grow up, something she says makes her quite happy. Through her art journey, she's continued to create her own work on the side, crocheting, knitting, sewing, embroidering, weaving, felting and occasionally painting. Now, Angell considers herself a fiber artist.
"It's what I learned really young and it's what I've stuck with and have really grown to love. I live in northeast Minneapolis now, which is a place well known for its artists and art studios. So I'm surrounded by art everywhere I go and it gives me a lot of inspiration and appreciation for what others do," said Angell.
Her interest in felting flourished after going to a fiber night at the Walker Art Center a couple years ago. After seeing the tables full of wool, felt and needles for anyone to use to create, Angell remembers having so much fun she knew she had to order her own supplies and keep learning about felting on her own.
Angell has also enjoyed meeting people and learning about their connections to Faribault and the Paradise while teaching classes in the area. Over the years, she's taught students from a range of ages and some know her cousins, grandparents or maybe have been taking art classes there for years. She finds it fun to teach people a new skill and hopes the classes inspire participants to keep creating after.
For Angell, felting is a way for her to feel like she can create art without feeling like she may mess up. The wool can always be pulled out if something doesn't look quite how she wants it to or more wool can be layered over the design.
"It's also very satisfying poking the wool into the fabric over and over again and it becomes this repetitive motion that is very relaxing," added Angell.