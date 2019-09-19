One year ago, a brutal storm system tore its way through southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Here in Rice County, many residents and businesses are still dealing with the aftermath.
More than a month after the system whipped through the region, the National Weather Service reported that of the 21 tornadoes, the strongest was an EF2 twister that began in Morristown, crossed the eastern edge of Roberds Lake, blew through the Faribault airport and headed on to Dennison. It’s estimated that those winds reached 120-130 mph.
In all, some 39 buildings at Faribault’s Municipal Airport sustained significant damage as a result of the storm. Twelve private hangars were completely destroyed, according to Travis Block, who oversees the facility as part of his responsibilities as Faribault’s public works director.
To this day, key airport operations are still based out of a trailer, while the city has leased room from a private hangar owner to make room for aircraft repair station. Work on a permanent FBO (Fixed Base Operator) building is expected to begin shortly and the city hopes to have it opened by April 1.
Most of the hangars have been repaired, although a major private hangar still has major roof damage. The two major public T-hangars, which the city leases out to private parties, suffered significant damage and have since received new doors and siding.
A little over a week after the storm ripped through the airport, then-Congressman Tim Walz, who had recently won the DFL primary for governor, toured the largely destroyed airport along with Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, Mayor Kevin Voracek and other state and local officials. Walz praised the city’s response to the storms and noted the importance of the airport to the region’s economy. Many local businesses rent out the facility as a landing strip for corporate jets, and it’s also used by Carleton and St. Olaf colleges in Northfield as well as Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault.
As a symbol of Faribault’s resilience, the airport has not only returned, but it is larger than ever. Since the tornado, Farmington-based avionics company SteinAir has fulfilled plans, developed in conjunction with the city’s Economic Development Authority, to build a large facility at the airport.
A larger airport is a key part of the city’s strategy to attract increased foreign direct investment. Over the last few years, the city has secured FDI from four international companies - Japanese owned Daikin, SageGlass, a subsidiary of France-based Saint-Gobain, Faribault Foods, owned by Mexico-based La Costena, and Aldi, a Germany-based discount supermarket chain.
Parks and waterways
In addition to the airport, a number of public parks and lakes west of Faribault were filled with debris after the storm. Efforts to remove the debris and mitigate environmental consequences are likely to continue for some time. Deputy Jesse Thomas of the Rice County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the continued effort to clean up Roberds Lake.
Rice County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Hauer-Schmidt said that in addition to Roberds Lake, the storm also inflicted a particularly great amount of damage on the Canon River. Yet so long as the river remains passable, the Minnesota DNR will not fund an extensive cleanup effort.
Earlier this year, Sheriff Troy Dunn officially warned the public not to engage in outdoor recreational activities on the river because debris in the water makes accidents more likely and river rescues more difficult. Hauer-Schmidt said that too many people have failed to adhere by the advice and suffered the consequences.
“There’s so much damage in the river that while people have tried to go tubing, we’ve had to do a lot of rescues,” she said. “You just don’t know where the debris is going to be.”
The nearby Cannon Wilderness Park was closed for several months due to extensive damage from the storms. It's since been reopened, but the scars from Sept. 20, 2018 remain.
Lake and park cleanup efforts have received public funding, while the airport has received funds from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the federal Department of Homeland Security to assist with the cost of rebuilding its facilities.
Most private landowners, on the other hand, were not so fortunate. Although the storm caused significant damage, the damages didn’t reach the level of damage ($8 million) needed to trigger funding from Federal Emergency Management Agency. As a result, federal and state aid funds for disaster relief have been minimal.
Across Rice County, residents who saw their homes damaged or destroyed have been left to negotiate with their insurance companies to get the support they need. Many area farmers also struggled to access disaster relief programs after losing many of their crops.
To this day, area residents are still struggling to rebuild homes that were damaged or destroyed by the storm. Making things more difficult is that most insurance companies haven’t covered abundant damage caused by trees felled by the storm.
Hauer-Schmit said that it is incredibly fortunate that the storm caused no loss of life, many county residents were greatly impacted and are still struggling to access the resources they need.
“I’m sure there will be a lot of memories, a lot of tears, a lot of anger,” said Hauer-Schmidt. “The miracle was that nobody really got hurt.”
On a recent drive through hard hit Morristown, Dunn said he saw many houses which have not been fully rebuilt or repaired. The sheriff was just outside the city when the storm roared through and saw the damage just minutes after the winds moved through. A large number of the 235 residences damaged by the storm were in the southern Rice County city.
After seeing the remaining damage and talking with some of those affected, Dunn said it’s clear that many in Morristown haven’t yet fully recovered from the storm that changed their lives.
“It brings you right back to that night,” he said.