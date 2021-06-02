Faribault's City Council is open to extending a redevelopment agreement that could save Johnston Hall, one of the city's oldest and most iconic buildings.
But what will become of the 1888 landmark lies in the hands of Allina Health, which owns the building, once part of the Seabury Divinity School, founded by the state's first Episcopal bishop, Henry Whipple.
The council's discussion took place during Tuesday's work session, the same day city staff met with Allina Health and its new president, Michael Johnston. No decisions were made during the meeting.
According to Allina, it received word from the city Wednesday on the possible extension and was "in the process of considering the council's suggestion to extend the current agreement."
The health care provider declined to comment outside of its emailed statement.
Allina, which in the past has looked to rid itself of the structure, could still apply for a demolition permit. The current six-month extension to the two-year agreement forged in late 2018 is set to expire June 9 — one day after the next council meeting.
In December 2018, the city and District One/Allina entered into a two-year redevelopment management agreement authorizing the city to seek a developer for the site. Prior to that, Allina had been pursuing approvals to demolish the building.
The structure is in poor condition and there are ongoing concerns regarding safety. Though Allina determined it did not have the time to step back and explore development options, it agreed to allow the city to find another developer after receiving negative public feedback to the planned demolition.
Since then, city Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen noted city staff worked with potential tenants and developers, including Jason Palmby. Staff worked with Palmby for 18 months to develop plans to convert the building into a 35-bed residential substance abuse treatment facility. In 2020, the developer reportedly reached an agreement with a local substance abuse treatment service provider.
“Unfortunately, after announcing the partnership the parties could not agree on the terms of the deal,” Kuennen said in a memo to the council. “In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the residential treatment industry due to both staff shortages and reduced patient capacity due to social distancing requirements. This developer spent considerable time and resources on developing the project over the last year and a half, and is still interested in developing the property if they can find a service provider partner or an alternate suitable use for the building."
The local startup also expressed interest in pursuing the project with another developer, according to Kuennen. However, staff identified another interested developer, and, over the last few months held in-person meetings to help formalize an agreement. In the last two weeks, the provider said it would no longer be pursuing the project.
“While the developer is still interested in pursuing the redevelopment into a treatment facility, they also cannot proceed until a new service provider can be found,” Kuennen said in the memo. “Staff continues to reach out to parties in an attempt to identify a reuse for the building.”
Councilors Royal Ross, Janna Viscomi and Thomas Spooner believe Allina should have the final say on the site’s future.
“It’s their building,” Ross said. They can do with it what they want.”
“Let’s see what they have to say,” Spooner added.
However, Councilors Peter van Sluis Sara Caron and Jonathan Wood support the extension, which would grant the city more time to form development plans.
“I would do anything I can to save it,” Caron added.
Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen has reached out to housing developers for the site, but Johnston Hall is not considered large enough. Most of the time, developers seeking to convert historic structures into housing need a minimum of 20,000 square feet. Johnston Hall is approximately 15,000 square feet.
COVID-19 has shifted some provider priorities from in-person care to telemedicine, Kuennen said, meaning any health care offerings would likely need to be in a new building designed to meet those specific needs.