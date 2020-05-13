A plan laying out a detailed vision for Faribault’s future, covering issues such as infrastructure, economic development, housing and the environment got a once over late last month from the City Council and Planning Commission.
While raising minor concerns, commissioners and councilors expressed overall support for the proposed Comprehensive Plan. The product of several years of meetings with numerous stakeholders, the plan is likely to come back before the council for final approval within the next few weeks. Under state law, all localities must produce a comprehensive plan and update it every 10 years.
In order to prepare for what city planners believe will be monumental changes over the coming 25 years, Faribault got a head start in its planning process. In 2014, the council decided to focus additional efforts on planning, an effort which led to the Community Vision 2040 document. In addition to laying out traditional goals such as thriving economic development and a strong public education system, Community Vision 2040 laid out five key values that exemplify Faribault — Sense of Community, Sense of Place, Opportunity, Innovation and Excellence.
Rather than focusing solely on infrastructure and providing other basic city services, the vision focused on the broader goal of improving quality of life. In order to piece together a truly inclusive vision, the city held public meetings and consulted a wide variety of stakeholder groups.
The product of conversations with those stakeholders was a three part Journey to 2040 plan. That plan included not just an updated comprehensive plan, but the Downtown Master Plan and the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces plan, both of which were approved last year.
City Planner Dave Wanberg said that the two additional plans are not common for a city of Faribault’s size. They were developed, he said, because stakeholders believed so strongly that a vibrant downtown district and high quality parks are central to Faribault’s future.
Refreshed Vision
Both issues were touched on heavily in the comprehensive plan update, with city planners building off their existing work. Beyond that, the plan is designed to accomplish three goals.
First, it documents the city’s existing assets and functions as a marketing tool. A brochure and a five minute video will be produced to market the community to individuals and businesses.
Second, the updated Comprehensive Plan will, much like the other two parts of the Journey to 2040 initiative, provide a broad “roadmap” and goals for all city boards and commissions to follow as they develop relevant initiatives.
Third, the city will immediately begin taking tangible steps to implement the Comprehensive Plan updated when it is passed. A top priority will be to complete a significant update to the city’s zoning map.
Housing woes
Wanberg emphasized the importance of using zoning and other changes to boost its housing stock. While many other communities in Greater Minnesota are projected to shrink, Wanberg said he expects Faribault to continue to grow — but only so long as it continues to enjoy robust economic investment.
In order to continue to win the trust of businesses, the city will need to make significant progress on addressing a regional workforce shortage, which has been exacerbated locally by a severe housing crunch.
The housing shortage has proven a particularly difficult issue for Faribault to tackle because local property values are consistently lower than in southern Twin Cities metro communities like Lakeville and Burnsville, driving developers away.
That illustrates the delicate balancing act the city has in its relationship with the Twin Cities Metropolitan area, and to a lesser extent Rochester and Mankato, as those communities complement each other while also competing for housing and investment.
Wanberg said that in the future, his models suggest about half of Faribault’s workforce will live in the Twin Cities, and about half of Faribault’s residents will work in the Twin Cities. He said Faribault needs to maintain that kind of balance so that the city can make the investments needed for continued growth.
Investing in Faribault
Faribault can achieve sustainable growth, Wanberg said, but only if the city couples its affordable cost of living with improved quality of life, including a variety of recreational activities so that residents can have fun without having to go to the Twin Cities.
Wanberg added that improving quality of life and providing opportunities for Faribault’s underserved communities is also a key piece. Currently, more than 40% of Faribault residents under the age of 18 are persons of color, and many live under significant financial stress.
“It is critical that the younger population of today have access to safe, quality housing, healthy foods, and a plethora of educational opportunities because they will be Faribault’s labor force of tomorrow and the foundation of the community’s aspirations for growth,” the report says.
The report warned that failing to provide such opportunities would hinder the city’s potential for future growth. Wanberg said that expanding affordable housing opportunities, additional community gardens and other measures will need to be considered to help Faribault’s most vulnerable populations.