A plan laying out a detailed vision for Faribault’s future, covering issues such as infrastructure, economic development, housing and the environment, has received approval from Faribault’s City Council.
The approval of the Comprehensive Plan on Tuesday brings a quiet end to a process that took place over several years and included the involvement of an outside firm, Perkins + Will, as well as consultation with numerous stakeholders. In order to prepare for what city planners believe will be monumental changes over the coming 25 years, Faribault opted to get a head start in its planning process, rather than wait for the once-a-decade review required by state law.
In 2014, the council launched a process, which led to the Community Vision 2040 document. In addition to laying out traditional goals, it highlighted five key values that exemplify Faribault — Sense of Community, Sense of Place, Opportunity, Innovation and Excellence. To be sure, the city’s commitment to the traditional goals of continuing strong economic development and addressing housing and workforce challenges are at the heart of the plan, but so too is the broader goal of improving quality of life.
Holistic approach
Faribault City Planner Dave Wanberg said a holistic approach is the clearest way to attract both businesses and a qualified workforce. So far, the city’s approach seems to be working, with new investment increasing in recent years and population growth easily outpacing projections.
In and of itself the nine chapter plan was expansive, highlighting the city’s assets and potential ways to grow and accentuate them. It included a focus on areas such as “Human Assets,” which Wanberg said are generally not included in most Comprehensive Plans.
That section focused on how to ensure that “all residents must have access to food and water, healthcare, education, a safe environment, and shelter.” Wanberg highlighted quality education and health care in particular as assets that attract people and businesses to a community.
Another key portion of the Comprehensive Plan highlights specific areas of town for potential development or specific use. Over the next year, the city’s Planning Commission will be able to rezone specific areas to bring them more in line with the plan’s vision.
For example, the portion of the city to the west of I-35 alongside Highway 60 is highlighted as a key spot for development, with a mix of commercial and residential uses. A similar mix is suggested along Highway 3 on the north end of the city.
Other areas identified as potentially underdeveloped include an area near the intersection of Division Street and Prairie Ave. The plan notes that current zoning “promotes the status quo,” but Wanberg would like to ultimately see a mix of commercial and residential.
Marketing Faribault
Highlighting specific areas could prove a savvy way to promote the city. To promote the Comprehensive Plan as a whole, the city is planning on creating a brochure and video with basic information, tailored to investors and developers.
While the city is in the midst of a comprehensive housing review, Wanberg’s plans include plenty of room for additional housing. Increasing access to housing has long been a top priority for the city as it seeks to continue attracting investment.
The market remains tight, especially for single family and affordable housing. The Council has authorized a housing study to see if things have changed due to several large-scale housing projects that once complete, will bring more than 300 units to market.
Crucial to maintaining Faribault’s prosperity in the coming years is striking a “delicate balance” of prosperity with the Twin Cities, and to a lesser extent Rochester and Mankato, as the communities compete for investment.
Wanberg has said that in the future, his models suggest about half of Faribault’s workforce will live in the Twin Cities, and about half of Faribault’s residents will work in the Twin Cities. If the city can maintain that kind of balance, it could continue to best expectations.
In addition to the Comprehensive Plan, the city approved the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan and its Downtown Master Plan last year. While most cities of Faribault’s size don’t focus on their parks and downtown areas separately, doing so was a priority for Faribualt.
According to the city’s vision, as honed by Perkins + Will, the historic downtown and commitment to more and better parkspace would exist side by side. With additional housing, the downtown area could become a community hub.
Along Central Avenue, the city estimates that one in five storefronts in its traditionally industrial downtown are either vacant or have been “converted to unsupportive use.” Currently adding little value to the area, they could be repurposed for housing and other amenities.
A greener city
In order to accommodate the increased housing, the city is focused on increasing walkability and adding bicycle routes, and greening up downtown with extra parks and green spaces, ideally utilizing the Straight River to bring amenities to downtown.
As noted in the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan, Faribault has more park land than most cities of comparable size. However, at $49 per capita, the city’s park budget comes in well below the national community average of $78 per capita spent on parks.
The report states that many of the city’s park facilities are aging and in need of replacement or significant repairs. Other parks currently sit undeveloped or undeveloped many years after they were acquired, due to a lack of funding.
As an aspirational goal, the Parks Plan recommended not only improving park facilities themselves, but connecting parks to each other by building more trails, creating gathering spaces, making parks more accessible, and connecting parks to their natural surroundings.
Measures that call for additional fiscal investment are likely to be difficult for the city, which struggled to fund needed park and road improvements even pre-COVID. Nonetheless the city has a clear sense of direction, at least for now.
Councilor Jonathan Wood, who reviewed the plan and provided thoughts and suggestions, was very pleased with the final outcome. Wood, who owns his construction business, said that he is often unimpressed by comp plans he reads before building in other cities, but likes Faribault’s.
“A lot of times, (Comprehensive Plans) come off as generic, and there’s not a lot of substance or vision” he said. “Ours is very different. You can tell that the city staff and locals that worked on it put a lot of thought into that plan.”