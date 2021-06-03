With property maintenance and code enforcement complaints coming in almost daily basis, the city of Faribault is sometimes enforcing violations reported years before.
To ease that backlog, be more proactive and prevent property values from decreasing, Community and Economic Development Coordinator Deanna Kuennen said Tuesday that she's looking to add a new property maintenance/zoning enforcement technician to focus on those issues. The position would focus on exterior property maintenance and zoning ordinance violations citywide, and project closeouts. The Faribault City Council supported her request with two dissenting voices: Royal Ross and Janna Viscomi.
Kuennen plans to have the job description for council consideration as early as Tuesday.
Kuennen noted the topic has been a source of discussion since before she began her employment with the city six and a half years ago. She said in a memo that the council considered the creation of a new fire/property maintenance inspector position in late 2017-18, a role the council agree would develop and implement a downtown property maintenance program, which over time was expected to become citywide. However, at the end of 2019, the council said it was not interested in extending the program beyond downtown. While the position remains in the budget, it's not filled. Faribault does not have any dedicated staffers focusing on property maintenance and instead relies on a planning/rental housing technician to inspect reported code violations on a complaint basis, time permitting.
“This position will strengthen the city’s efforts to ensure the life, safety and welfare of its residents,” Kuennen wrote in a memo to the council. “Also, the addition of this position, with specific zoning enforcement responsibilities, will allow planning staff time to focus on critical planning efforts, including approving zoning certificates in a timely fashion, streamlining the development process, and proactively undertaking meaningful planning efforts in coordination with the City Council (such as a small area planning to development or redevelopment in the city).”
Kuennen, who noted code enforcement is a top issue for many Faribault residents, said there are structures within the city not allowed by code and unwanted by the council. However, she added staff doesn’t currently have the capacity to handle these reports. She called the current code enforcement process “time-consuming,” with multiple steps, including an inspection, written letter and documentation before any legal action is taken.
As evidence of the need to proactively address such properties, Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray mentioned the poor condition Columbia Hall was in before it was torn down. Built in the early 1900s, Columbia Hall, at 27 Third St. NW, had a 10-by-20-foot hole in its roof prior to its October 2019 demolition.
Though the position is being advertised as “proactive enforcement,” Councilor Ross saw the role as making any hire feel like it is necessary to find as many violators as possible to prove the position is valuable. He said he pictured the position as possibly placing an improper focus on perceived minor violations.
“I'm not sure that’s what I want,” he said.
Viscomi said she does not hear many positive comments on how the city enforces such issues and expressed a desire for staff to form positive public connections. She said the last thing on her mind was how to actively enforce such violations.
Mayor Kevin Voracek and Murray disagreed. Murray said the position's duties would be to find violators who need to bring their properties up to code.