Hometown: Fulda, Minnesota
Job title: Young 3s teacher at McKinley
Years with FPS: first
Education: Graduated from Fulda High School in 2016. In 2019, I graduated from Winona State University with a bachelor’s degree in both elementary education and early childhood development and a minor in reading instruction
What are some of your hobbies and interests?
In my spare time I love to bake with my husband, go hiking with friends, and visit with family. I also enjoy traveling to different state parks in the United States and sitting down to read a good book in my hammock.
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know?
My husband and I were just married on Sept. 12, 2020!
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?
I have always had a deep love of children and wanted to have a career that focused on growing our next generations. I also was interested in education as I struggled in school growing up and I had an amazing teacher that helped me find my passion and see my value as a student. This led me to want to help other young children to see their strengths and find their passions.
What do you enjoy most about working with students?
Seeing there joy and excitement about understanding a difficult skill or discovering something new that they love
Share a bit about a fun project or innovative teaching method you’ve used in the past.
I would say that one memorable teaching method that I have used is learning through song. When I am trying to teach a new topic or make something memorable I try and find a song and dance or create a song that students can use to remember the new topic. I love this as it helps to get our wiggles out as a class and creates a kinetic connection to the new material which is helpful to some learners. I find this very memorable as I love hearing the students singing in the classroom or doing their special dances to demonstrate the skills they are so proud of.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools?
I love the staff that I work with. They are amazing and have welcomed me with open arms and treated me like family. I truly appreciate how everyone comes together and works hard to accomplish goals to better help our students flourish in all of the diverse classrooms.