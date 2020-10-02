The Faribault School District anticipates having cash in hand for the Roosevelt Elementary addition at the start of 2021, if not sooner.
Shelby McQuay, senior municipal advisor with Ehlers Education Finance Team, shared a presale report with the Faribault School Board during its Monday meeting. McQuay will lead the district in its issuance of the certificates of participation (COP) related to Roosevelt addition.
Through the COP, which allows investors to be a part of the project, the district would come to own the ground upon which the addition is built and pay off the lease with annual payments of $250,000 for 20 years.
“What this presale report is is just an estimate and advance of the sale of what we anticipate the market to look like in a month,” McQuay explained to the board. “These were also the estimates shared with the Department of Education in order to put this on your levy.”
The School Board approved construction for an early childhood addition to Roosevelt Elementary at its Sept. 14 meeting. The project will allow for the transition of McKinley Early Childhood into the new classrooms in 2022 and support the Early Childhood Department’s need for more space, expanded programming, and a cohesive building for improved transitions into elementary school.
The current estimate of the project’s certificate of participation, according to McQuay, is approximately $3.67 million.
“The exciting thing is that they are anticipating when they issue the bond, it will be issued at a premium,” Faribault Public Schools Finance Director Andrew Adams said, “and that means the investors who participate in the COP will pay more cash than that face value, so the district will get an anticipated $3.75 million in cash to complete the project.”
The term of the bonds will be 20 years, payable on Oct. 1 from the years 2021 through 2040, and the district will make interest payments every six months. The bonds will be callable on April 1, 2028 for any maturities thereafter. McQuay anticipates a true interest cost of 2.61%, the average over the 20-year period.
Adams said community members with an average home value of $175,000 can expect a tax increase of no more than $12 from 2020-21, and the district won’t know the exact numbers until after the bond is issued in November.
McQuay explained the bank qualification, which says if the district issues less than $10 million in financing in a year, the banks who purchase the bonds on the secondary market will be able to write off a portion of their cost.
“You get more people wanting to bid on your bonds and a lower interest rate as a result,” McQuay said.
The rating agency will call early in November so the district can take bids on the morning of Nov. 23 and reward the certificate at the board meeting later that evening. After working through that, the district is expected to have the funding in place by Dec. 17.