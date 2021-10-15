What the 200 block of Fourth Avenue will look when the Rice County Sheriff's offices and county jail move north is anybody's guess.
But this week, the Rice County Board of Commissioners chose the architectural firm that will help create the vision.
A proposal from Wold, based in St. Paul, was selected over only one other firm to respond to a request for proposals. But Wold has plenty of experience with Rice County.
In 2017, it helped the county develop a facilities master plan which spawned several since completed projects. Among them, the expansion and remodel of the county's Government Services Building in Faribault which included 19,000 square feet of additional space, an expansion and remodel of the county's main highway shop on 20th Street in Faribault and security upgrades to the county courthouse.
County Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick said Friday that proposals and interviews from Wold and the other firm, Klein McCarthy, were excellent, but that in the end it came down to money.
Wold's work is expected to cost about $14,000, while Klein McCarthy's would have been about $26,000.
Klein McCarthy is already working with the city on its planned public safety center. Preliminary architectural renderings are expected to come before the board this fall. The anticipated timeline has the project going out for bid in early 2022 with a groundbreaking sometime next spring.
But while the county continues working on that project it's also deciding what to do with the assortment of buildings on the Fourth Avenue block. It's split the block in half, with discussions about the Law Enforcement Center separate from the buildings on the north.
The purchase of a few parcels in recent years have the city owning all but the law office on Second Avenue NW at its intersection with Third Street NW. And while that removes some barriers, the mishmash of buildings on the block's north side isn't visually appealing. Some of the structures are quite old and have some serious maintenance issues, including the former Woolen Mill store at Fourth Street and Third Avenue.
Hopes for a renovation were dashed earlier this year when Paul Mooty, who in 2011 helped rejuvenate the then shuttered mill, passed on a potential purchase. It's expected that building will need to be razed.
Other buildings on the north end of the block have been repurposed and are being used as a maintenance facility and as storage.
Not only won't Wold staff be starting from scratch with Rice County, they'll have a team to help guide them. A county board-appointed subcommittee will meet with the architects to help inform their work. That group includes Verdick, Commissioners Dave Miller and Jim Purfeerst, County Administrator Sara Folsted, Finance Director Paula O'Connell, County Attorney John Fossum and Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray.
New medical examiner
The board approved a one-year $163,858 contract with the Anoka County Medical Examiner's Office to provide medical examiner services beginning Dec. 1. County Attorney Fossum, who recommended approval of the contract, said though up front costs are higher, the contract includes costs for consultation and expert testimony during trials. The current agreement with Hennepin County doesn't include those costs, so the county must pay extra for those services.
Overall, Fossum expects the new contract will results in cost savings for the county.
One of the biggest reasons to make the switch, Fossum said, is that Anoka County will provide 24/7 death investigation services. Fossum and Sheriff Troy Dunn said it's common with Hennepin County for law enforcement to have to make several calls before finding someone to agree to drive to Rice County when there's a death. And while that can be an annoyance, it's a painful challenging for loved ones — and sometimes funeral homes — to wait until someone can be found to allow the deceased to be moved.
The contract is renewable for three years in one-year increments.
In 2019, Rice County had 25 autopsies. In 2020, 33 bodies sent for autopsy. In 2019, Rice County paid out $132,753 in 2019 for autopsies, and in 2020, the total bill was $116,027.