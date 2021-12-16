A Saint Paul woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly hit another woman at a Faribault residence earlier this week.
Rhalanna T. Plaza, 30, was charged Thursday in Rice County District Court with one count of felony domestic assault. Plaza was convicted of qualifying domestic violence related offenses in 2018 and 2015, both in Ramsey County.
According to the criminal complaint, Faribault police responded to a residence on Dec. 14 for a report of an assault. The female victim met police outside the home and allegedly said they had been at a Faribault store earlier that day with Plaza when Plaza took duster spray and began to inhale it. The victim reportedly said she began arguing with Plaza and told her she was not allowed in her home.
According to the report, Plaza broke the window of the front door and forced her way into the victim's home. Plaza then allegedly hit the victim multiple times with her fists until the victim left. The victim told police she did not know if Plaza was still in the home and police observed dry blood on the victim's chin, according to the report.
Court documents show police found Plaza sleeping inside the home and observed broken glass from the front door. Police allegedly read Plaza her Miranda rights and she agreed to speak with them. Plaza said she had an altercation with the victim and that the victim was the aggressor, but that she lost control and hit and pushed the victim, according to the report. Plaza allegedly admitted to "using duster" and requested to be seen by medical staff for difficulty breathing.
Plaza was arrested and has since been released from custody. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.