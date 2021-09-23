Along with fighting fires, firefighters are also called to help get people out of dangerous and sometimes risky situations.
From grain bin and storm sewer rescues, confined-space rescue training helps prepare firefighters for most any role in the rescue process. The International Association of Firefighters gave the Faribault Fire Department a grant to have s instructors host the confined-space rescue training classes.
Three instructors, one each from Florida, California and Maryland, have been working all week with 10 Faribault firefighters and some from Red Wing, Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and one from Nashville, Tennessee.
Following the Thursday morning field day, Faribault Fire Department Training Officer Alex Hanson said once the group is finished, they will be trained technicians who can take on any role in the rescue process. Starting Monday, the group participated in training for 5 to 8-hour days through Friday. The training began Monday and Tuesday with classroom items, like regulations and how they will operate.
Crews spent Wednesday-Friday out in the field learning and sharpening their skills.
On Wednesday, they went to the Faribault prison's storm sewer. Captain on duty during Thursday's field day, Matt DeGrood, said they worked on doing a 20-foot vertical entry into the 70-foot storm sewer. Thursday morning, they performed rigging on high points at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
Hanson said this type of training is beneficial for situations like grain bin rescue. Later that afternoon, they went down the road to the old Faribault Foods plant to work with empty, confined spaces to hone in their skills.
Friday's field day consists of more storm sewer entries, this time underneath the city's viaduct. As part of the requirements to finish the class and receive their certification, Hanson said each participant has to make a vertical entry, meaning they get lowered down into a hole in the ground. A horizontal entry is another requirement, where they are lowered down and then have to go through something like a culvert. Some additional training in the Faribault Foods building also included a horizontal entry without having to make a drop first.
DeGrood said part of what led the department to search for this class that some the 10 Faribault firefighters hadn't taken this type of training. Those who have taken the training said it had been over 15 years, and needed a referesher.
The class is typically held once there are enough people that require it, or after its been a certain number of years.
"We're fortunate through IAF we were able to get a grant for it," said DeGrood. "Otherwise we'd have to pay per head, and that would be very expensive for the city. This way it doesn't cost the city anything other than for the people off duty to come in."