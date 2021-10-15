The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District has selected the Rice County Chapter of Pheasants Forever as its 2021 Wildlife Enhancement Award winners.
The Wildlife Enhancement Award recognizes individuals or organizations who do an exemplary job in implementing conservation practices that benefit Rice County wildlife.
For over 15 years, Pheasants Forever has been committed to improving habitat for pheasants and other wildlife in Rice County. The chapter has put $750,000 back into the ground to create high-quality habitat. In the Boyd Sartell Wildlife Management Area, funds were used to improve the land in several ways. A food plot was planted to provide food for pheasants and other wildlife during the winter. Native prairie plants were seeded to improve habitat for nesting sites. Thirty acres of trees have been cleared to make way for more native prairie.
The chapter also purchased 100 acres of land which will add habitat to existing wildlife management areas in Rice County.
Along with improving habitat, the Rice County Chapter of Pheasants Forever also promotes the Conservation Reserve Program and provides funding to hire a Farm Bill Conservation Technician for Rice SWCD to implement the program.
In addition to promoting conservation, the Rice County Pheasants Forever sponsors area high school trap shooting teams and also holds the Everett Ostermann Memorial Youth Mentor Hunt in September.
Finally, the Rice County Chapter of Pheasants Forever developed a cost-share program that is available to Rice County landowners who would like to establish, food plots, nesting cover, or woody cover for pheasants. The program pays up to 50% of the landowner’s cost after any other available cost-share payments. Pheasants Forever may also be able to provide volunteer labor for your project.
For food plots, a maximum of 2 acres per food plot may be planted. Pheasants Forever will provide free food plot seed. The location of the food plot must be located within a ¼ mile of good winter cover. The food plot must be planted before June 10 and remain intact until March 15 of the following spring.
Each year, members of the chapter work with local landowners and public lands across the county to plant around sixty-five acres of food plots. They also give away seed to any landowner willing to plant a food plot.
For nesting cover, an approved seeding plan from the Natural Resources Conservation Service or Department of Natural Resources must be followed. Landowners may plant introduced grasses and legumes such as alfalfa, smooth bromegrass, tall and intermediate wheatgrass, orchard grass, and sweet clover. Another option for landowners includes planting native species such as big bluestem, switchgrass, Indian grass, side-oats gramma, little bluestem, and various native forbs. Site preparation, chemical weed control, fertilizer (if needed), seed, and seeding are eligible for cost-share.
For woody cover, landowners would need to plant a minimum of 10 rows of trees that are at least 200 feet in length. At least four of the rows would need to be planted to conifers. The location of the planting must be in a beneficial location for pheasants. The planting must be approved by the Rice SWCD, NRCS, or DNR. The cost of the trees, labor, tree mats, and chemical weed control for the first year are eligible for cost-share.
Cost-share payments are made after spot-checking the project is completed. To learn more about this unique local program or to receive an application, contact the Rice SWCD at 507-332-5408 or visit riceswcd.org.