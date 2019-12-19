Faribault’s own SageGlass, a subsidiary of Paris-based Saint-Gobain, celebrated 30 years on the cutting edge of the electrochromic glass industry on Thursday.
SageGlass was founded by John Van Dine in a small laboratory in New York. Van Dine moved the company to Faribault in 1998, originally to a facility at the site TruVue Glass now occupies at 2150 Airport Dr.
A chemical engineer from Rutgers University, Van Dine previously worked in the solar cell industry, starting a company that was acquired by BP Solar. He became convinced that high-technology glass could save more energy than solar panels could create.
“It was a vision at the time, something that I really believed would happen,” he said. “I picked up the baton and ran with it, and so far it’s worked out really well.”
In addition to saving money, Van Dine says that SageGlass’s cutting edge technology increases visual comfort and boosts health and morale by helping to give people a connection to the outdoors, regardless of weather conditions.
“Health professionals said the single best thing you can do is go out in nature and walk,” Van Dine said. “When you work you can’t go out and walk, but with SageGlass you can have that connection to the outdoors.”
Working with some of the leading scientists in the field, SageGlass managed to become pioneers in the electrochromic industry. The firm has since worked tirelessly to maintain its position at the cutting edge of the industry.
SageGlass moved to its current location at 1 Sage Way in 2004. A much larger factory was completed in 2013, just a year after the firm was purchased by Saint-Gobain, a French-based manufacturer of construction materials. With around 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space, the new facility became the electrochromic glass construction facility upon completion. In addition to boosting production, the new facility also allowed for the construction of much larger glass panels.
Former City Administrator Tim Madigan worked to help the company secure the funding needed to come to Faribault and build its enlarged facility. Madigan noted that the region has managed to position itself as a “Silicon Valley” of sorts for the electrochromic glass industry. Architectural glass fabricator Viracon is located just a few miles south in Owatonna while Cardinal Glass is in Northfield.
When SageGlass was purchased by Saint-Gobain, longtime Saint-Gobain executive Dr. Alan McLenaghan took over as company CEO. Under McLenaghan, SageGlass has seen massive expansion and entered into markets.
McLenaghan said that Faribault has proved an excellent place to attract a highly qualified workforce. In addition to Faribault’s proximity to other innovative companies, the city offers a nice balance between rural location and proximity to the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
Growth has come so fast that demand for SageGlass is often double or triple what it was the year prior. The product’s reach now extends not only across North America but into China, India, Europe and the Middle East.
Last year, SageGlass announced plans to expand its Faribault facility to the tune of $14 million, creating 13 additional jobs. Currently, the company employs around 280 workers at its Faribault plant, according to the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
McLenaghan praised city leaders like Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen and Mayor Kevin Voracek, who were both invited to speak at the ceremony, for their support of SageGlass’s plans and vision. McLenaghan said that SageGlass is determined to show its gratitude for the support it’s received from the city by investing in local charities and the community.
In late October, SageGlass donated $12,000 to local charities selected by its employees.
“We’re a technology company with international reach, but we want to be seen by the community as a company that does its part, that has local presence in the communities we operate in,” he said.