The story of Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn’t grow up, has enchanted theater-goers since its first London production in 1904.
Based on the novel by J.M. Barrie, the play adaptation by Craig Sodaro captures fantastical ideas and themes that still resonate with audiences today. That’s why Paradise Community Theatre Director Sandee Hardy-Hagen of Owatonna selected the show for the troupe’s winter production.
“I try to pick [shows] I think my grandchildren will like,” said Hardy-Hagen, who has directed plays in both Owatonna and Faribault. “The moral of the play is basically family … Even though it was written over 100 years ago, it’s still popular.”
As a holiday treat, Paradise Community Theatre presents “Peter Pan” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 12 and 13 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 14 and 15.
The cast already presented a sensory-friendly performance Thursday evening. This special performance was the first of its kind at the Paradise Center, made possible by a grant secured by former Paradise Center Executive Director Kristen Twitchell.
With headphones, special seats and limited special effects, sensory-friendly performances make for a more enjoyable theater experience for children on the autism spectrum or for those with sensory challenges. These performances give audience members permission to move around as necessary and also included ASL interpretation.
“We hope to offer more shows like that at the Paradise,” said Kathy Rush, who produced “Peter Pan.”
A young cast
Marie Volkmuth, a freshman at Bethlehem Academy, tackles the role of Wendy, the oldest of the three Darling children, who befriends Peter Pan and escorts her younger brothers, Michael (Gabe Robb) and John (Elliot Schwab), to Neverland.
“It’s my first big role, so it’s exciting to have a bigger part,” said Volkmuth, who was previously cast in the Paradise productions “Annie” and “Newsies.”
Even though playing a lead character requires more line memorization that previous parts, Volkmuth said her similarities to Wendy make the role easier than others. She considers herself a “girly-girl,” and like the female protagonist, she offers a motherly sort of affection to the younger actors.
“There’s a lot of kids new to theater, so it’s been a lot of fun to help them put on their makeup and give them advice,” said Volkmuth.
Peter Pan himself, played by Medford High School freshman Rian Cloutier, said this Paradise production marks his first non-musical stage experience. He’s previously acted in school musicals and “fell in love with the Paradise” after taking on the role of Crutchie in “Newsies” earlier this fall. But playing a well-known character like Peter Pan is something he never expected.
“Playing Peter is kind of difficult for me, but that’s what makes it fun,” said Cloutier.
While Peter Pan might come across as a beloved and charming young boy in certain adaptations of the story, Cloutier said his character in this production is short-tempered, conceited, and wants everything to go his way. He described Peter as “kind of the bad guy” as he becomes so possessive of Wendy he wants to prevent her from leaving Neverland.
But no matter the way Peter Pan behaves, Cloutier said the audience will enjoy everything about the show, particularly the young actors.
“You can see how the young actors love it so much,” said Cloutier. “I hope we’ve given them the theater bug.”