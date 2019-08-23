Changes await students enrolled at public elementary schools in Faribault, and they’ll get a sneak peek just a day or two before school resumes Sept. 5
Local parents and guardians should already received postcards in the mail, inviting them to one of the three Meet and Greet conferences Sept. 3 and 4.
The conferences give students a chance to meet their teachers, tour the school and get their school pictures taken as parents speak with teachers, learn about busing and fill out the necessary forms.
At Jefferson Elementary, Principal Yesica Louis said over 90% of surveyed parents said they preferred the Meet and Greet to a traditional open house last year. She credits the Meet and Greet’s success to the one-on-one conversation time parents have with teachers.
In the year ahead, all three elementary schools in the district will participate in the Second Step social and emotional curriculum. This character education program is an extension of a system the district formerly referred to as Caring and Capable. Through this plan, children learn to focus their attention, use self-taught skills, assert themselves, invite others to play, join groups, and respond to playground exclusion. Teachers cover a different lesson each week, all designed to help children succeed as leaders in their schools and beyond.
Each building experienced its own individual changes over the summer as well. For Jefferson and Lincoln, those changes were mainly related to facilities. Parking lot improvements were made to both schools, and they both received school safety grants from the Minnesota Department of Education to improve their school entrances.
Roosevelt Elementary
Roosevelt Elementary School has no construction projects to report this year. Instead, the 2019-20 school year begins with a temporary change of leadership.
Principal Terry Ronayne is on a planned leave until Oct. 16, and Lincoln Elementary phy ed teacher Ryan Leuken takes over as school principal in the interim. Leuken has worked at Lincoln the past 16 years and officially stepped in as Roosevelt interim principal July 1. He’ll resume his position at Lincoln once Ronayne reprises his role as principal.
Leuken worked with leadership at Lincoln, but this marks his first experience in the principal’s seat.
“I look forward to working with a fantastic staff — they’ve been really helpful — and just meeting new students,” said Leuken.
Lincoln Elementary
Lincoln has a brand new extended parking lot on the north side of the building as well as a bus loop off of George L. Street. Instead of dropping children off at the front of the building, parents and bus drivers will pull into their separate parking lots. From there, children use the sidewalks to access the entrance.
Lincoln Principal Brad Palmer asks parent drivers to leave George L. Street open to buses in the morning and afternoon, and instead drop their children off and pick them up at the north side of the building.
Construction on the new building entrance at Lincoln begins in mid-September, after school starts. Palmer said this new entrance will be more open than the current, tight space. Once the renovation begins, students will need to use the entrance on the south side of the building until the main entry is finished.
Jefferson Elementary
It’s a whole new territory at Jefferson Elementary, both inside and out.
A new bus loop off of Ninth Street, parallel to the school playground, is entirely reserved for bus parking starting this year. Louis, Jefferson's principal, commented that the new bus loop will impact the safety of children and alleviate the congestion drivers often experienced in the former parking lot off of 10th Street, which is now designated for parent vehicles.
The renovation also resolved a major issue for staff by providing 10 new staff parking spaces. Previously, tome teachers needed to park a block or two away from the building.
With the new parking lot installation, city code requires Jefferson to have a rain garden at the front of the school building. Director of Buildings and Grounds Kain Smith said the completed garden will filter water runoff before it enters the city storm sewers. That project, currently in the works, will eventually look like a landscaped bed with plants and mulch. It’s expected time of completion is mid-September, according to Smith.
Construction on the new entrance began Thursday, after Louis and the other office staff had transferred their desks and other materials to the opposite end of the building, near Door 6.
One of the classrooms in the building also received a facelift this summer to prepare for a new all-day, everyday preschool program at Jefferson. Louis expects new preschool furniture to fill the vacant room before the Meet and Great night.